Michelob ULTRA To Provide 95 Bibs To Beer-Loving Runners For The TCS New York City Marathon

This year Michelob ULTRA will also expand the Team ULTRA community by teaming up with Achilles International – a non-profit organization, and Official Charity Partner of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, which empowers athletes with disabilities to participate in mainstream running events. Achilles International athletes from around the country who share Michelob ULTRA's passion for beer and running will join the 95 Team ULTRA runners throughout the training experience and post-run celebrations on race day.

"Michelob ULTRA has always focused on celebrating the active, balanced lifestyles of our drinkers, and we're committed to creating opportunities to further this through our partnerships," said Azania Andrews, vice president, Michelob ULTRA. "We're excited for Achilles International to join us this year as we bring together a real community of runners who can support each other throughout the training process and toast their successes along the way."

To lead this community of runners, Michelob ULTRA has enlisted none other than world-class runner and 2017 TCS New York City Marathon top women's finisher, Shalane Flanagan, to coach Team ULTRA. From the beginning of training season, all the way to the finish line, Team ULTRA runners will receive exclusive access to Coach Shalane including race training tips, group led runs and celebratory happy hours with Michelob ULTRA.

"The TCS New York City Marathon is such an epic experience, and it's an honor to serve as the coach for Team ULTRA this year," said Shalane Flanagan. "Last year I celebrated a personal victory at the finish line, but while running is a solo sport no one really ever does it alone. I'm lucky to have a strong community of runners and supporters around me throughout the process, which is an experience I'm looking forward to bringing to Team ULTRA as we train, race and celebrate together – with a beer!"

With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs, and an exceptional taste, Michelob ULTRA is a superior light beer that believes people can be fit and have fun while doing it. To celebrate this dedication to living an active, balanced lifestyle, Michelob ULTRA is proud to continue its partnership with New York Road Runners at the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon. From the beginning of the training season to the post-race beers, Michelob ULTRA will be there to celebrate the community of beer lovers and athletes that make up Team ULTRA.

For more information on how to join Team ULTRA, visit www.JoinTeamULTRA.com, or follow along on the Team ULTRA journey with @MichelobULTRA, #TeamULTRA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and an exceptional taste, it is the superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Brewed for those that live fit and fun, Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, all-imported hops and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. For more information, visit www.MichelobULTRA.com.

About Achilles International

Achilles International, since 1983, has empowered athletes with disabilities to participate in mainstream running events to promote personal achievement. Specialized programs include the Achilles Freedom Team which serves wounded military personnel and veterans; Achilles Kids; Tri Achilles, Achilles Chapter workouts, and our signature race, the Achilles Hope & Possibility™ which takes place in several cities worldwide. Achilles has more than 70 chapters in the United States and abroad. Achilles International brings the largest field of athletes with disabilities (AWD) to the TCS New York City Marathon and is the recognized authority in shaping AWD divisions in running events nationwide. Through mainstream athletics, Achilles brings health and fitness, hope, inspiration, and the joys of achievement to all. To learn more visit www.achillesinternational.org.

About New York Road Runners

Founded in 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization, whose mission is to help and inspire people through running. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, community events, youth running initiatives, school programs, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year, from children to seniors, with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features 50,000 runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.

