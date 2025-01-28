Michelob ULTRA Ups the Ante with Star-Studded Cast in New 'ULTRA Hustle' Super Bowl LIX Commercial

Ricardo Marques, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA, stated, "We're excited to challenge America to 'Play For An ULTRA' as we continue to champion a social and active lifestyle. 'Play For An ULTRA' is inspired by the competitive dynamic between friends and will run on the Super Bowl stage through to the rest of the year."

Following a fast start to the year with the debut of "Play For An ULTRA" during the NFL Division and Conference Championships, Michelob ULTRA's Super Bowl campaign will continue to fuel the brand's commercial momentum, after recently hitting its #1 all-time high market share in 2024.2

"The ULTRA Hustle"

In " The ULTRA Hustle ", Michelob ULTRA is bringing together superior names in sports and entertainment, including Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe and Emmy Award winner Catherine O'Hara, with cameos alongside NFL legend Randy Moss, Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser and WNBA Champion Sabrina Ionescu in a fun-filled spot that celebrates the joy and spirit of friendly competition.

The 60-second spot follows the iconic pairing of Dafoe and O'Hara – as an unassuming duo who take to the pickleball court and dink, shake-n-bake, and hustle their way to beating the competition and collecting Michelob ULTRA.

"For me, it was such a thrill to be a part of this Super Bowl commercial, so I have Michelob ULTRA to thank for making me feel very cool," said Catherine O'Hara. "I just know that people will see this and have a good laugh – Willem and I had such a good time hustling everyone on the pickleball court."

"When Michelob ULTRA came to me with the concept, I thought it was funny. I enjoyed the process of bringing this to life, especially working with Catherine," said Willem Dafoe. "I think people will get a kick out of it seeing us play the villains in a fun yet competitive environment."

"Play For An ULTRA"

For more than 20 years, Michelob ULTRA has been synonymous with championing an active lifestyle, encouraging social athletes to give it their all, whether it's their first time on the court or they're playing to fill the trophy cabinet.

" Play For An ULTRA " and " The ULTRA Hustle " mark the beginning of what Michelob ULTRA has in store for 2025, with a new body of creative work. With "Play For An ULTRA," the brand invites 21+ fans to embrace the social athlete lifestyle and compete like pros across any field and court, because friendly competition means more when there's something to play for.

Michelob ULTRA is putting the "Play" in "Play For An ULTRA" by giving social athletes the chance to win superior fan experiences wherever they are. To compete, fans will need to look for ULTRA's roster of pros challenging their following on social media, turning the big game into a competition for everyone.

To extend the new spot to fans at home, Michelob ULTRA and DoorDash are teaming up on a gifting platform that allows social athletes to easily and responsibly send ULTRAs to their opponents directly through DoorDash. Fans can simply head over to the "Play For An ULTRA" page, choose their Michelob ULTRA beers and send with same-day delivery to their desired address – all from once place on the app. With this DoorDash partnership, Michelob ULTRA will be the first beer brand to execute this first-of-its-kind beer gifting platform, which will be promoted through digital media, email marketing, social posts, and shoppable media within the DoorDash app. Michelob ULTRA's "Play For An ULTRA" platform within DoorDash will be the go-to place for fans to reward each other with beer, as well as the ultimate game day destination for all football viewing party needs.

Are you ready to "Play for An ULTRA?" To view "The ULTRA Hustle", directed by Stacy Wall and created by Wieden + Kennedy New York, visit Michelob ULTRA's YouTube page. For more information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About Michelob ULTRA:

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is the No. 2 beer in the industry by dollars. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About Anheuser-Busch:

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As a leading American manufacturer and the nation's top brewer, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only brewer that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We are home to the nation's most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, and Cutwater, as well as industry-leading regional craft brands. From our longstanding efforts to support American farmers, military, veterans, and first responders, to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our beer to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

1 Circana WE 12.01.2024

2 Circana Total US MULC through Week Ending 10/27/2024 YTD; 2014 proxy based on historical volume

