Michigan State University Foundation Welcomes Linda Hubbard and Jon Braeutigam to Board of Directors

Hubbard started her career at Plante Moran where she made partner, providing audit assurance and tax and consulting services to real estate, construction, and manufacturing clients.

After Plante Moran, Hubbard joined Carhartt, the 131-year old Michigan-based apparel manufacturer, where she now serves as president and COO. Hubbard also serves on the Board of Directors of the Detroit Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and has been an active MSU Alumna, serving on the Eli Broad College of Business Advisory Board and MSU's Presidential Search Committee.

"Linda continues to add value to her alma mater," said David Washburn, MSU Foundation Executive Director. "Her leadership and expertise will help us create an even stronger ecosystem here at MSU."

Hubbard holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the Eli Broad College of Business at MSU. She is also a certified public accountant (CPA) and chartered global management accountant (CGMA).

"I look forward to supporting MSU's mission to solve today's challenges through innovative solutions," said Hubbard.

Braeutigam's career began at the State of Michigan began as a Treasury Investment Specialist in the Mortgage and Real Estate Division. After promotions and added responsibility, he was appointed as Deputy Treasurer and Chief Investment Officer in 2008. In this role, Braeutigam leads a team of investment professionals that oversee a $100B+ investment portfolio and provides professional expertise to the State of Michigan Investment Board and the State Treasurer's office.

"I'm proud to join the MSU Foundation's Board and to serve the Spartan community," said Braeutigam.

Braeutigam holds a bachelor's degree in business and an MBA in Finance from the Eli Broad College of Business at MSU.

The MSU Foundation manages an endowment built from decades of licensing revenue and provides over $9.5 million in annual research funding to MSU. Additionally, the MSU Foundation operates three subsidiary organizations focused on technology commercialization and economic development. These three organizations include Spartan Innovations, Red Cedar Ventures, and the University Corporate Research Park (UCRP). They are key partners with the Michigan State University Innovation Center, MSU Business Connect, and MSU Technologies.

Established in 1973 as an independent non-profit, the Michigan State University Foundation is committed to the commercialization of cutting-edge technologies invented by MSU faculty, staff, and students. The MSU Foundation's overarching goal is to support research, innovation, and entrepreneurship at the University. Additionally, the MSU Foundation operates Spartan Innovations, Red Cedar Ventures, and the University Corporate Research Park. More information on the organization's notable achievements, services, leadership, and history are available at www.msufoundation.org .

