Mileto Tecnologia accelerates streaming growth with Synamedia Go

Leading Brazilian pay-TV operator continues to invest in OTT and execute on its growth plan, now supported by Synamedia's proven portfolio

ATLANTA and LONDON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia today announced that Mileto Tecnologia, one of Brazil's largest pay-TV operators, has chosen the Synamedia Go platform to support its rapid OTT expansion. Synamedia Go will be the foundation of Mileto's next-generation streaming platform, supporting its ambitious video and media expansion efforts and delivering personalized viewing experiences with AI-powered discovery and recommendations. This is the latest of Mileto's strategic investments including its acquisition of OiTV, a large DTH provider in Brazil; a distribution agreement with SES; and the launch of a new customer service portal.

Synamedia Go is an open, flexible, modular SaaS OTT video platform based on a multi-tenant microservices architecture and advanced cloud-native infrastructure. Unique content aggregation modules support personalized experiences with scalable new monetization paths, including multi-brand capabilities for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), all in a secure cloud environment. This capability was of utmost interest to Mileto - one of the only Brazilian providers with expansive content rights, giving them a powerful position in the market.

"Our strategy at Mileto is to build the best possible service for both subscribers and partners. With Synamedia Go as our foundation, we can dynamically enhance, differentiate, and monetize our OTT portfolio, making us the de facto source for viewers and companies seeking more content and more features," said Pedro Pedras, CEO of Mileto Tecnologia. "Mileto was founded by passionate entrepreneurs with an eye for anticipating what's next. I'm thrilled to be a part of this forward-looking organization, and to partner with a fellow innovation-centric company like Synamedia."

"Creating exceptional customer experiences is a cornerstone of our growth plan, and it is that commitment that is inspiring our rapid growth across Brazil," said Renato Svirsky, Founder and Director, Mileto Tecnologia. "With Synamedia, we've found our OTT partner. We selected Synamedia because of its secure, best-in-class media streaming technology that enables us to serve our subscribers today, and Synamedia Go's modular design that makes it easy to prepare for future growth and innovation. Viewers want compelling, high-quality viewing experiences, and we are delivering."

Alongside Synamedia Go, Mileto is deploying VideoGuard, Synamedia's conditional access system, the benchmark for pay-TV security, to ensure its DTH service is received by authorized users.

"Our partnership with Mileto balances bold vision with dependable technology. Their commitment to delivering secure, high quality video services across Brazil's vast geography and their exciting growth plans will see immense benefits with Synamedia Go as the foundation for their next generation platform," said Dr. Tzvi Gerstl, EVP, Media Technology, Synamedia. "We are proud to be their partner and are energized to help drive their rapid innovation that will, no doubt, stand out in a competitive market."

At the NAB Streaming Summit, representatives from both companies will take the stage to discuss Mileto's aggressive OTT growth plans and how this partnership with Synamedia supports this strategy. Register here.

About Synamedia

We're trusted by service providers and content owners to deliver, enrich, protect video, and manage broadband services. The flexibility and agility of our cloud and SaaS products enable customers of all types and sizes to launch, monetize, and scale services at speed. Our award-winning portfolio includes advanced advertising, business analytics, broadband and streaming video platforms, anti-piracy solutions, and video network solutions for processing, distribution, and delivery. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds.

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SOURCE Synamedia