Military Radar Market worth $18.4 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=51422570

Browse in-depth TOC on "Military Radar Market"

120 – Tables

90 – Figures

350 – Pages

Military Radar Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 14.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 18.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, Product Type, Frequency Band, Dimension and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Vulnerability of radars to new jamming techniques Key Market Opportunities Increased Compact Radars for Anti-drones application Key Market Drivers Rise in Advanced Electronic Warfare and Network-Based Combat Operations



Based on the platform, the airborne segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the platform, the airborne segment is estimated to lead the military radar market from 2024 to 2029 with the highest CAGR. This growth is primarily driven by the expanding use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in both military and commercial sectors. UAVs demand compact, efficient, and lightweight radar systems for various applications including surveillance, reconnaissance, border patrol, search and rescue, and commercial traffic monitoring.

Technological advancements are also contributing to this trend, with ongoing developments in radar miniaturization, reduced power consumption, and improved image resolution to enhance UAV capabilities. Additionally, global military modernization efforts are integrating more UAVs equipped with advanced radars, further stimulating this growth.

Based on the technology, the quantum radar segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the quantum radar segment is estimated to lead the military radar market from 2024 to 2029 with the highest CAGR. This expected growth is primarily due to quantum radar's capability to significantly enhance detection accuracy by utilizing quantum entanglement properties, which enables it to identify objects that conventional radars may overlook. This technology is particularly effective in environments affected by high levels of noise or equipped with stealth capabilities designed to evade traditional detection methods. The increasing prioritization of national defense and security is further driving investment in advanced radar technologies, including quantum radars. As countries modernize their military assets to address evolving security threats, quantum radar will emerge as a key component in these upgrades, with improved effectiveness in surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

Based on range, the short-range segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on range, the short-range segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to several key factors. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for radars that can operate effectively over shorter distances, which are essential for applications such as automotive safety systems, drone navigation, and perimeter security. These systems are valued for their ability to provide rapid response and high-resolution imaging in close proximity environments.

The rise in the adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles heavily contributes to this trend, as short-range radars are integral for functions like collision avoidance, parking assistance, and pedestrian detection. Additionally, the expanding use of drones for commercial and defense applications enhances the demand for short-range radar capabilities to navigate in complex and cluttered environments.

Based on dimension, the 4D segment is to grow with the highest CAGR in Military Radar market.

The 4D segment in the military radar market is seeing the highest CAGR due to several factors. These radars provide comprehensive situational awareness by tracking objects in three spatial dimensions plus time, crucial for early threat detection and effective decision-making in combat scenarios. Their ability to distinguish between object types reduces false alarms, while superior clutter rejection capabilities improve target tracking in complex environments. The push for modernization, coupled with advancements in computing, signal processing, and antenna design, is making 4D radars both effective and cost-efficient, leading to their rapid adoption and market growth.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=51422570

Based on regions, Europe is to grow with the highest CAGR in the Military Radar market.

Based on region the Europe market is estimated to account for highest CAGR during the forecast period. Many European militaries are prioritizing the modernization of their aging radar systems with next-generation technologies that offer better range, accuracy, and counter-threat capabilities. European defense companies are advancing radar technology, including Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars for improved target tracking and Gallium Nitride (GaN) based radars for enhanced efficiency and range. Additionally, the growing threat from drones is boosting demand for specialized radars for detecting low-altitude targets, potentially leading to sustained increases in defense budgets across Europe, thereby driving significant growth in the military radar industry from 2024 to 2029.

Key Players

The military radar companies is dominated by a few globally established players such as RTX Corporation (US), Thales (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Leonardo S.P.A (Italy), and Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=51422570

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Radar Systems Market by Type (Active Radar, Passive Radar), Platform (Air, Marine, Unmanned, Land, Space), Application, Frequency Band, Component, Range, Dimension, Technology, and Region - Globa Forecast to 2026

Airborne Radars Market by Application (Defense and Security, Commercial and Civil), Waveform (FMCW, Doppler, Ultra-Wideband), Technology (Software Defined Radios, Quantum Radars, Conventional Radars), Dimension (2D, 3D, 4D), Range, Installation Type, Component, Platform and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Light Type (Reading Lights, Ceiling & Wall, Signage, Floor Path Lighting, Lavatory Lights), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Very Large Aircraft), End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), & Region (2017-2022)

Surveillance Radars Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Application (Commercial, National Security, Defense & Space), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (HF, UHF & VHF; L; S; C; X; Ku; Ka; Multi-bands), Dimension, Component, Region (2020-2025)

X-Band Radar Market by Application (Defense, Government, and Commercial), Type (Mobile, and Sea-based X-band Radar), Array (Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/military-radar-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/military-radar.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets