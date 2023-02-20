Minister of Energy of The Republic of Uzbekistan Visited JinkoSolar Jianshan Factory in Haining

HAINING, China, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 16, 2023, JinkoSolar, one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mr. Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov with a delegation of representatives of the Ministry of Energy, regional mayor offices, subordinate organizations visited its state-of-art Jianshan digitalized smart factory in Haining city, China, to acquainted with the production of record high type TOPCon solar cells and panels, and get acknowledged with the latest development and innovative solutions of the solar energy sector.

The minister and his delegation's visit was part of the efforts of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's administration to make strides toward a greener future through solar energy. As central Asia's most populous country, Uzbekistan has a huge potential in energy development. The Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan is implementing an ambitious renewable energy strategy to deploy in the next 3-4 years up to 8GW of solar generation to meet the large demand increase of the country. In addition, the energy storage system ESS will play a vital role in Uzbekistan's grid support. Chinese top solar and ESS companies will be part of the solution.

The Jianshan factory and its demonstration center visited by the delegation an excellent examples of fulfilling JinkoSolar's potential for R&D, automation, and digitalized manufacturing processes. During the meeting, Jangping Chen, CEO of Jinkosolar also introduced that Jianshan could be another R&D and production center of ESS technologies being developed by Jinkosolar, which is likely to have wider implications for countries including Uzbekistan on renewable energy. The Minister and its delegation were deeply impressed by JinkoSolar's advanced technology and its iconic facility after the factory visit, expressing that Jinkosolar will be one of the strategically important partners of Uzbekistan's green energy transition.

"It is a great honor to have a chance to present the global experience of JinkoSolar to the delegation led by the Minister and discuss more opportunities for the rapid transition to green energy, taking into consideration the firm policy of Uzbekistan's commitment to increase the use of renewable energy sources," said Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005799/Jinko_Visit_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005800/Jinko_vist1.jpg

SOURCE JinkoSolar