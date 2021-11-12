Minister of State for Communication Devusinh Chauhan inaugurates VVDN’s new Die Casting Facility

VVDN continues its expansion by opening a new Die Casting facility in Manesar, Haryana. This new facility was also inaugurated by the Hon'ble Minister of State today. The announcement comes as part of the company's plans to further strengthen its engineering and manufacturing capabilities by adding to its existing infrastructure. With VVDN continuing its expansion and growth, the new 'State of the Art' facility is in addition to an already existing 4 manufacturing facilities in Manesar.

Spread across 45,000 sq ft., VVDN's new Die Casting facility is one its kind in India which has been setup with heavy investment on best-in-class machines. VVDN now has a complete infrastructure - SMT, Mold Making, Injection Molding, Die Casting, Product Assembly, and is fully equipped to do the complete end-to-end design and manufacturing of Telecom products including 5G Radios, Massive MIMO, Access Points, Routers, Servers, etc. – major-breakthrough for a true MAKE IN INDIA product.

The Minister was also impressed with VVDN's efforts towards women empowerment and congratulated the company for having women from all over the country working at various levels and making a significant contribution.

Puneet Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder – VVDN Technologies said, "VVDN Technologies has always been a promoter of Electronics Products 'Design and Make in India which is in line with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India of making Bharat 'Atmanirbhar'. Visit of Hon'ble Minister of State for Communication in the premise of VVDN is a badge of honor for VVDN. His visit has not only further inspired us but has also infused a new energy in entire VVDN family to scale new heights. It also shows the commitment of Modi Government that Minister of State for communications himself has come to encourage indigenous manufacturing of products in the area of 5G mobile communications. The new Die Casting facility is also part of 'atmanirbhar bharat' endeavour of VVDN which enhances our manufacturing capabilities and allows us to do complex designs in faster time and lower cost. With a complete in-house set up, VVDN will be able to meet the ever-growing business demands of its customers globally."

Recently, VVDN has been approved by the Govt. of India under multiple Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes IT Hardware, Telecom and Network equipment manufacturing and White Goods manufacturing.

About VVDN Technologies:

VVDN is a Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products across several technology vertical markets (5G, Data Center, Vision, Networking and Wi-Fi, IoT, Cloud & Apps). VVDN's India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India and its North America HQ's is located in San Jose, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions including US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan. VVDN has 10 advanced Product Engineering Centers in India, which are fully equipped to design & test the complete hardware & software required to develop a complete product or solution. VVDN's 5 Manufacturing facilities are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, India which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Molding & Tooling Factory, Die Casting, Product Assembly Factory, and Product Certifications labs. VVDN's Engineering & Manufacturing facilities are fully complied to develop & manufacture Enterprise, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive-grade products.

