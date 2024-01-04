MOBILion Partners with BOKU Vienna to Introduce High-Resolution Ion Mobility in Europe

News provided by

MOBILion Systems

04 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

The collaboration seeks to empower BOKU with next generation analytical capabilities

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILion Systems, Inc., a life science tools and instrumentation company, has partnered with The University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU), an Agilent Partner Lab, to install its first MOBIE® instrument in Europe. This collective effort will allow BOKU to advance their cutting-edge research which is of great interest to the European pharma, biopharma, environmental testing, and academic communities who will also benefit from gaining access to MOBILion's next generation separation platform.

The MOBIE system enhances and accelerates workflows for a wide variety of analyte classes, providing more accurate identifications and analysis 5 to 60 times faster than conventional methods. The additional dimension of separation simplifies downstream data analysis by producing cleaner spectra and increases throughput while delivering unprecedented reproducibility. The MOBIE platform is available as a field upgrade or a full system, and is compatible with Agilent 6545, 6545XT, and 6546 Q-TOF platforms.

"We are excited to be working with BOKU on our first installation of the MOBIE product as the kick-off of our limited launch in Europe. Leveraging their capabilities and expertise allows us to provide access and support to our European customers with demos and instrument familiarization training," said Melissa Sherman, MOBILion CEO.

BOKU's research objectives include investigating rapid separations of molecular and isomer systems and rigorously evaluating MOBIE's value across diverse fields ranging from biotechnology to food and environmental studies where the enhanced separation power of the MOBIE platform over existing technologies can be harnessed.

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.
MOBILion Systems, Inc. is an innovative team that is shaking up the status quo in separation science. With instruments that characterize complex molecules more accurately and efficiently than incumbent approaches, MOBILion drives advancement across various industries, from biopharma discovery to food testing and environmental safety. Their technology integrates with mass spectrometry for workflows that unravel complex analysis, Revealing What Others Leave Unseen™. Learn more at www.mobilionsystems.com.

About BOKU
The University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU) is a leading life science university in Europe dedicated to hypothesis-driven, knowledge-oriented, foundational research. Research at BOKU's Institute of Analytical Chemistry focuses on the development and application of analytical methods, focusing on elemental, stable isotope ratio, and molecular mass spectrometry, along with separation techniques and elemental imaging.
To learn more, visit https://boku.ac.at/en/chemie/institut-fuer-analytische-chemie-dchac.

Media Contact
marketing@mobilionsystems.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831641/MOBILion_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

MOBILion s'associe à BOKU Vienne pour introduire la mobilité ionique à haute résolution en Europe

MOBILion s'associe à BOKU Vienne pour introduire la mobilité ionique à haute résolution en Europe

MOBILion Systems, Inc., une société d'outils et d'instruments pour les sciences de la vie, s'est associée à l'Université des ressources naturelles et ...
MOBILion geht Partnerschaft mit der BOKU Wien ein, um hochauflösende Ionenmobilität in Europa einzuführen

MOBILion geht Partnerschaft mit der BOKU Wien ein, um hochauflösende Ionenmobilität in Europa einzuführen

MOBILion Systems, Inc., ein im Bereich der biowissenschaftlichen Werkzeuge und Instrumente tätiges Unternehmen, hat sich mit der Universität für...
