MODIFI partners with Airwallex to launch Global Account Solution for smooth and flexible cross-border B2B payments

News provided by

MODIFI B.V.

18 May, 2023, 02:59 ET

AMSTERDAM, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MODIFI, a global commerce platform for business payments, announced a partnership with leading global payments and financial platform Airwallex to launch a streamlined, innovative, and secure solution for transferring money across multiple regions. Leveraging Airwallex's global payments and financial infrastructure, MODIFI has created Global Account Solutions, a payment tool which facilitates a seamless payment integration for exporters in China and large buyers around the world, by addressing the complexities and high costs of cross-border payments and invoice financing.

Continue Reading
MODIFI partners with Airwallex to launch Global Account Solution
MODIFI partners with Airwallex to launch Global Account Solution

Cross-border payments are associated with high costs, longer payment terms, limited access, and lack of transparency. Banks, which are typically dominant in global business payments, tend to favor larger companies, leaving emerging SMEs struggling to find affordable and flexible global payment services. As a result, there is a demand for efficient and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions.

MODIFI has embedded Airwallex's payment infrastructure to provide Global Account Solutions for exporters around the globe who are seeking sustainable growth in their international business. This solution simplifies the financing and collection process for buyers and sellers across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia. MODIFI Global Account Solution is designed to address the financing pain points of B2B exporters, as well as meet the cash flow needs of e-commerce marketplace vendors and non-traditional businesses. MODIFI supports major platforms such as Walmart, JD Worldwide, Amazon, Wayfair, Tmall International, Coupang, and Temu. By optimizing cashflow, bridging financing gaps, and providing support for Chinese exporters, MODIFI facilitates cross-border e-commerce platforms.

Wenlong Huang, General Manager of MODIFI Greater China, said, "The innovative solution with Airwallex builds convenient cross-border payment and financing services for Chinese exporters and helps them to speed up the working capital cycle and increase profit margins."

Commenting on the partnership, Pranav Sood, GM, EMEA at Airwallex, said, "Moving money around the world can be incredibly restrictive, time-consuming and costly. Airwallex's global financial infrastructure coupled with MODIFI's digital commerce payments platform, will simplify the way businesses can grow across borders. We're excited to work with MODIFI and further empower businesses to reach their global ambitions."

Sven Brauer, COO of MODIFI, said, "We're offering this solution not only to Chinese exporters but also to exporters outside of China. It eases trade bottlenecks and tackles liquidity issues, benefiting exporters struggling with financing and collection solutions."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080102/Modifi_Airwallex.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080100/Modifi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MODIFI B.V.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.