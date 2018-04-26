Mohawk Industries Reports Q1 Results

Commenting on Mohawk Industries' first quarter performance, Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, Chairman and CEO, stated, "Mohawk is benefiting from its diverse geographical footprint and product portfolio. Our performance in the first quarter accentuated this strength as we realized significant growth in LVT in our largest markets and sales and profits grew strongly in our ceramic business outside the U.S. We are leveraging our global organization's strength to initiate manufacturing in new markets and extend our development of innovative products. Our global decentralized structure enables us to simultaneously manage numerous internal investments while also executing new acquisitions.

"For the quarter, our operating income grew at a greater rate when adjusted for the loss of income from expired patents and higher start-up costs of new facilities and sales initiatives. In the first quarter, material and freight inflation increased more than we anticipated and impacted our costs. We are initiating selective pricing actions by product and region that, combined with improving mix and cost reductions, will offset expected inflation.

"For the quarter, our Global Ceramic Segment sales increased 12% as reported and 8% on a constant currency basis. Our sales in Russia and Mexico grew the fastest, and our European acquisitions added approximately 6% to our sales. Operating margin was approximately 13% both as reported and on an adjusted basis, decreasing year over year due to inflation, product mix and start-up cost. First quarter segment sales sequentially improved, and we anticipate increased growth throughout the balance of the year, supported by greater capacity and new product introductions. We are implementing sales actions to increase our customer base and market share in both the residential and commercial sectors. In the U.S., we are launching innovative slip resistant tile, introducing higher styled designs in all price points and marketing ceramic's durability and ease of care to consumers. Our new service centers and countertop distribution are ramping up and will enhance our results as sales increase. The building for our new quartz plant is nearing completion, and equipment installation should begin this quarter. In Mexico, the increased capacity and new capabilities of our Salamanca plant are allowing us to expand our customer base domestically and grow exports to Central and South America. In Europe, our product mix is improving as we capture a larger share of the premium market, and our new product launches increase our average price. Our two acquisitions in Italy and Poland are progressing as planned as we integrate their operations and expand their product offering. In Russia, we continue to grow our leading market position in a challenging economic environment.

"During the quarter, our Flooring North America Segment's sales increased 1%. The segment's operating margin was 8% as reported, absorbing increased inflation, restructuring and LVT start-up costs. On an adjusted basis, the operating margin was approximately 10% including the higher inflation and start-up costs. Our residential carpet sales increased during the quarter, led by the retail replacement channel. Our sales benefited from the strength of our innovative products, including super soft SmartStrand Silk Reserve, luxury Karastan collections, patented Continuum polyester offerings and propriety, hypoallergenic Air.o unified soft flooring. In the first quarter, we implemented the carpet price increase we announced last fall. In addition, our raw material and freight costs escalated more than we anticipated, and we announced another carpet price increase of 6% to 7% to cover these costs. We have realigned our commercial sales structure, so that we can provide greater expertise with complete flooring solutions for each end-use market. LVT sales continue to expand in both residential and commercial. To support our increasing manufacturing capabilities, we are expanding our collections of both flexible and rigid LVT. Our new laminate production line is working well and has unique capabilities to make products indistinguishable from natural wood with superior visuals and performance. Our revolutionary RevWood Plus, a new water-proof wood product, is rapidly gaining acceptance with longer planks and contemporary finishes. Our investments in new technologies and hundreds of productivity projects are enhancing our service levels, quality and cost structures.

"For the quarter, our Flooring Rest of the World Segment's sales increased 18% as reported and 4% on a constant currency basis, as local economies improved and the Euro strengthened. As reported, our operating income increased 17% as a result of improved price and mix, productivity and the strengthening Euro, overcoming inflation, start-up costs and expired patents. On an adjusted basis, the operating margin was approximately 16%, a slight improvement even with higher start-up costs and lower patent income. We are starting new LVT and laminate production in Belgium, and we are launching new carpet tile and rigid LVT products. The price increases we implemented last fall are covering raw material increases from 2017, and we are selectively increasing prices to offset further inflation. LVT in Europe is growing in acceptance, and we are the market leader. Our new LVT production line is ramping up, and we are expanding our product offering to fully utilize its capacity. Our sheet vinyl assets in Europe are running at capacity, and we are seeding the Russian market to build demand for our new plant, which should initiate production by the end of this year. To expand our sales across Europe, we are assembling an experienced commercial sales force for our LVT, sheet vinyl and carpet tile. Our laminate business continues to perform well, and we lead the premium market in realistic design and water-resistant products. Our new laminate press is operating, and we are introducing additional premium products to extend our market leadership. Our wood panel sales are performing well as a result of investments that expanded capacity and improved our costs. Our insulation business is recovering as raw material supply increases and costs moderate.

"Around the globe, we are starting up a number of large investments that will significantly enhance our long-term results by expanding existing sales, adding product categories and entering new markets. Many of these operations are currently initiating new production, including Mexican, Italian and Russian ceramic; U.S. and European premium laminate; U.S. and European LVT; Italian porcelain slabs; and European carpet tile. In addition, by the end of this year, we anticipate commencing production of quartz countertops in the U.S. and sheet vinyl in Russia, as well as expanding polyester carpet in the U.S.; ceramic tile in Poland; and laminate and ceramic wall tile in Russia. We anticipate finalizing the acquisition of Godfrey Hirst as early as the end of May, adding the largest flooring producer in Australia and New Zealand to our global portfolio. To prepare for the integration, we are assessing the sales, product and raw material strategies for both companies to optimize performance.

"As anticipated this year, we will have a non-recurring reduction of operating income of $70-75 million, comprised of $30-35 million from higher start-up costs and $40 million from patents that expired in 2017. In 2018, incremental depreciation of $75 million will curtail our operating margins until our sales reach a level to fully absorb these investments. Changes in the U.S. tax law will reduce our adjusted tax rate from 26% last year to an estimated 21% this year. Taking all of this into account, our EPS guidance for the second quarter is $3.89 to $3.98, excluding any one-time charges.

"During the balance of 2018, our sales growth should improve as we increase the use of our new production, introduce additional products and complete the acquisition of Godfrey Hirst. This year, the Godfrey Hirst acquisition is estimated to increase revenue by $180 million and EPS by $0.25. In the third quarter, higher prices, mix and productivity should increase our adjusted operating income above last year, even with a lower operating margin. In the fourth quarter, our adjusted operating income and margin should exceed 2017, as the impact from start-ups and patents decline. Next year, with higher utilization and lower start-up costs, we will see further enhancements of our sales and profitability. With the strength of our organization, we can execute additional acquisitions if appropriate risk and return can be achieved."

ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

Certain of the statements in the immediately preceding paragraphs, particularly anticipating future performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters and those that include the words "could," "should," "believes," "anticipates," "expects," and "estimates," or similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements." For those statements, Mohawk claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be accurate because they are based on many assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. The following important factors could cause future results to differ: changes in economic or industry conditions; competition; inflation and deflation in raw material prices and other input costs; inflation and deflation in consumer markets; energy costs and supply; timing and level of capital expenditures; timing and implementation of price increases for the Company's products; impairment charges; integration of acquisitions; international operations; introduction of new products; rationalization of operations; taxes and tax reform, product and other claims; litigation; and other risks identified in Mohawk's SEC reports and public announcements.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







(Unaudited)







Consolidated Statement of Operations Data

Quarter Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017









Net sales

$ 2,412,202

2,220,645 Cost of sales

1,707,510

1,540,292 Gross profit

704,692

680,353 Selling, general and administrative expenses

436,293

405,569 Operating income

268,399

274,784 Interest expense

7,528

8,202 Other expense (income), net

3,998

(2,832) Earnings before income taxes

256,873

269,414 Income tax expense

47,632

68,358 Net earnings including noncontrolling interest

209,241

201,056 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

475

502 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

$ 208,766

200,554









Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.







Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

$ 2.80

2.70 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic

74,453

74,212









Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.







Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

$ 2.78

2.68 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

74,929

74,754





























Other Financial Information







(Amounts in thousands)







Depreciation and amortization

$ 122,654

105,024 Capital expenditures

$ 250,936

201,270









Consolidated Balance Sheet Data







(Amounts in thousands)











March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 114,843

188,436 Receivables, net

1,689,912

1,497,908 Inventories

2,044,962

1,740,880 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

447,322

307,758 Total current assets

4,297,039

3,734,982 Property, plant and equipment, net

4,460,793

3,506,154 Goodwill

2,512,615

2,293,107 Intangible assets, net

899,989

835,761 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets

389,936

357,513 Total assets

$ 12,560,372

10,727,517 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper

$ 1,331,917

1,497,986 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,463,993

1,330,341 Total current liabilities

2,795,910

2,828,327 Long-term debt, less current portion

1,585,651

1,132,268 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities

801,878

677,897 Total liabilities

5,183,439

4,638,492 Redeemable noncontrolling interest

30,924

24,201 Total stockholders' equity

7,346,009

6,064,824 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 12,560,372

10,727,517









Segment Information

As of or for the Quarter Ended (Amounts in thousands)

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017









Net sales:







Global Ceramic

$ 876,548

784,969 Flooring NA

950,358

939,496 Flooring ROW

585,296

496,180 Intersegment sales

-

- Consolidated net sales

$ 2,412,202

2,220,645









Operating income (loss):







Global Ceramic

$ 113,417

116,036 Flooring NA

74,748

92,142 Flooring ROW

89,060

76,095 Corporate and intersegment eliminations

(8,826)

(9,489) Consolidated operating income

$ 268,399

274,784









Assets:







Global Ceramic

$ 5,029,225

4,229,183 Flooring NA

3,847,555

3,528,062 Flooring ROW

3,410,958

2,801,782 Corporate and intersegment eliminations

272,634

168,490 Consolidated assets

$ 12,560,372

10,727,517

Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

































Quarter Ended















March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017







Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.





$ 208,766

200,554







Adjusting items:























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs





22,104

3,978







Acquisitions purchase accounting , including inventory step-up





1,354

192







Release of indemnification asset







1,749

-







Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position





(1,749)

-







Income taxes









(6,940)

(1,415)







Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.





$ 225,284

203,309

































Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.





$ 3.01

2.72







Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted







74,929

74,754





















































































Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt





















(Amounts in thousands)































March 31, 2018















Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper

$ 1,331,917















Long-term debt, less current portion



1,585,651















Less: Cash and cash equivalents



114,843















Net Debt





$ 2,802,725









































Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA



















(Amounts in thousands)





















Trailing Twelve







Quarters Ended

Months Ended







July 1, 2017

September 30, 2017

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2018 Operating income





$ 355,825

380,098

343,466

268,399

1,347,788 Other (expense) income





(3,002)

(1,285)

(3,750)

(3,998)

(12,035) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,067)

(997)

(488)

(475)

(3,027) Depreciation and amortization



109,761

113,515

118,372

122,654

464,302 EBITDA





461,517

491,331

457,600

386,580

1,797,028 Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

15,878

13,853

15,231

22,104

67,066 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up

9,571

3,551

-

1,354

14,476 Release of indemnification asset



-

-

4,459

1,749

6,208 Adjusted EBITDA





$ 486,966

508,735

477,290

411,787

1,884,778

























Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA





















1.5







































































































Reconciliation of Net Sales to Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate Excluding Acquisition Volume















(Amounts in thousands)































Quarter Ended















March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017











Net sales





$ 2,412,202

2,220,645











Adjustment to net sales on a constant exchange rate

(98,832)

-











Net sales on a constant exchange rate



2,313,370

2,220,645











Less: impact of acquisition volume



(45,276)

-











Net sales on a constant exchange rate excluding acquisition volume

$ 2,268,094

2,220,645

























































































Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate Excluding Acquisition Volume















(Amounts in thousands)































Quarter Ended







Global Ceramic





March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017











Net sales





$ 876,548

784,969











Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate

(28,623)

-











Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate

847,925

784,969











Less: impact of acquisition volume



(45,276)

-











Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate excluding acquisition volume

$ 802,649

784,969































































Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate



















(Amounts in thousands)































Quarter Ended







Flooring ROW





March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017











Net sales





$ 585,296

496,180











Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate

(70,209)

-











Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate

$ 515,087

496,180

























































































Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit



















(Amounts in thousands)































Quarter Ended



















March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017











Gross Profit





$ 704,692

680,353











Adjustments to gross profit:























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

14,498

2,813











Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up

1,354

192











Adjusted gross profit





$ 720,544

683,358

























































































Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses















(Amounts in thousands)































Quarter Ended



















March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017











Selling, general and administrative expenses



$ 436,293

405,569











Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:



















Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

(7,606)

(1,165)











Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 428,687

404,404































































Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income



















(Amounts in thousands)































Quarter Ended















March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017











Operating income





$ 268,399

274,784











Adjustments to operating income:





















Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

22,104

3,978











Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up

1,354

192











Adjusted operating income





$ 291,857

278,954































































Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income



















(Amounts in thousands)































Quarter Ended











Global Ceramic





March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017











Operating income





$ 113,417

116,036











Adjustments to segment operating income:





















Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

3,561

204











Adjusted segment operating income



$ 116,978

116,240





































Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income



















(Amounts in thousands)































Quarter Ended











Flooring NA





March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017











Operating income





$ 74,748

92,142











Adjustments to segment operating income:





















Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

16,204

2,313











Adjusted segment operating income



$ 90,952

94,455





































Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income



















(Amounts in thousands)































Quarter Ended











Flooring ROW





March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017











Operating income





$ 89,060

76,095











Adjustments to segment operating income:





















Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

2,094

1,460











Acquisitions purchase accounting , including inventory step-up

1,354

192











Adjusted segment operating income



$ 92,508

77,747





































Reconciliation of Earnings including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes







(Amounts in thousands)































Quarter Ended



















March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017











Earnings before income taxes





$ 256,873

269,414











Noncontrolling interests





(475)

(502)











Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:



















Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related & other costs

22,104

3,978











Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up

1,354

192











Release of indemnification asset



1,749

-











Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes

$ 281,605

273,082































































Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense



















(Amounts in thousands)































Quarter Ended



















March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017











Income tax expense





$ 47,632

68,358











Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position

1,749

-











Income tax effect of adjusting items





6,940

1,415











Adjusted income tax expense



$ 56,321

69,773





































Adjusted income tax rate





20.0%

25.6%













































































































































The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods.





























The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation and the impact of acquisitions.





























The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP profitability measures because these items may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP profitability measures include: restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs, acquisition purchase accounting, including inventory step-up, release of indemnification assets and the reversal of uncertain tax positions.





