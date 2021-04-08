MolecuLight Announces the Appointment of 11 Global Distributors

Distributors' Extensive Support and Technical Expertise will Meet Growing Global Demand

for the MolecuLight i:X® Fluorescence Wound Imaging Device



TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announced that it has appointed 11 specialized global Distributors for its i:X fluorescence wound imaging device. MolecuLight's Distributors are Tradis Gat ltd. (Israel), Al Zahrawi Medical Supplies LLC (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), AUMET Construction & Hospitals Management (Kuwait), Mintcare Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Distribuidora Indexlab S.A. de C.V. (Mexico), Sedeer Medical (Qatar), Mintcare Sdn Bhd (Singapore), KOVE, Inc (South Korea), Nanomedix (PVT) LTD (Sri Lanka), Al Zahrawi Medical Supplies LLC (United Arab Emirates), and Mintcare Sdn Bhd (Vietnam).

"With growing demand for our MolecuLight i:X platform and our commitment to the highest levels of service and support, we are thrilled to announce our 11 specialized Distributors", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "Each Distributor and their commercial teams have been specially trained on the use and successful operation of the i:X and can support local demonstrations and training in their respective markets and in the appropriate local language. There is also a very strong tie to allow any Distributor or customer to access MolecuLight's central team for special requests or support, to participate in our global publication and evidence-generation program and to share ideas for new product development."

Each Distributor maintains a trained sales and clinical application support team that provides support to local MolecuLight customers via clinical demonstrations, by delivering MolecuLight's comprehensive training program to new customers, and by supporting the ongoing adoption of the i:X device.

MolecuLight also maintains a direct Sales, Clinical Applications, and Technical Support team in the US and Canada.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first commercially released device, the MolecuLight i:X fluorescence imaging system and its accessories provide a point-of-care handheld imaging device for the global wound care market for the detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial burden (when used with clinical signs and symptoms) and for digital wound measurement. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

