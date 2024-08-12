Momcozy's Ongoing Campaign for Breastfeeding Awareness Month Connects Moms and Breaks Barriers

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During Breastfeeding Awareness Month, global mother and baby brand Momcozy hosts a campaign to empower mothers and break down breastfeeding barriers. Featuring evidence-based education and supportive events, the campaign aims to ensure every mother has access to essential support and resources.

Momcozy teamed up with Pumpspotting, ACNM, and District Motherhood for a celebration event in Washington D.C.

The campaign features a series of offline events. In Boston, Momcozy joined Barb the Breast Express, a program powered by the community-driven breastfeeding platform Pumpspotting, to connect with local moms and organizations. The event included discussions on breastfeeding and motherhood, along with fun giveaways. In Minneapolis, as a sponsor of the Pediatric Hospitalists Meeting, Momcozy strengthened its connections with hospitalists and continued building a strong network of providers for future initiatives, such as the Momcozy Care Program.

Breastfeeding is worth celebrating. That is why Momcozy teamed up with Pumpspotting, the American College of Nurse-Midwives, and District Motherhood for a celebration event at Chaia Georgetown in Washington D.C. on August 9. Titled "Nurture & Be Nourished: A Celebration of Breastfeeding Journeys," the event allowed participants to connect with midwives, lactation consultants, and other breastfeeding families. A mini session with The Portrait Mama was also available to capture the breastfeeding journey beautifully.

As part of the campaign, Momcozy is hosting a comprehensive webinar series called Nurturing New Beginnings to support moms and families on their breastfeeding journeys. Led by Emily Silver, FNP-BC & IBCLC & Co-founder of NAPS, the webinars aim to break down barriers and empower mothers to navigate breastfeeding, pumping, infant sleep, and the transition back to work with confidence.

The first webinar was on Breastfeeding 101 - Getting Started, which received active participation and positive reviews from global moms. The second webinar will be held on August 16 and will focus on Navigating Pumping. All webinars will be held from noon to 1 pm (EST) with replays available on Momcozy's YouTube channel.

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom care products, consistently holding the top position in relevant Amazon categories. Endorsed by over 4 million mothers in over 60 countries, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.

Join Momcozy in empowering breastfeeding moms by participating in the campaign and attending the online webinars.

