MONTEFIORE'S PROJECT BRAVO FOOD PANTRY MARKS 20 YEARS OF SUPPORTING ITS BRONX COMMUNITY

From Food to Feminine Hygiene Products, Montefiore Provides More than Nourishment to Its Neighbors in Need

BRONX, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montefiore Health System is celebrating two decades of serving the Bronx community through its Project Bravo Food Pantry. Project Bravo is a grant-funded initiative designed to combat food insecurity for high-risk individuals and families in the Bronx. For more than 20 years, participants have received fresh produce and healthy food three days per week. In 2024 alone, 40,000 Bronxites were supported by the program.

Participants collect items at Montefiore's Project Bravo Food Pantry

On a weekly basis, thousands of Bronx residents walk in when in need or are referred by community partners and Montefiore Medical Group clinics. In collaboration with Grow NYC, Food Bank of New York, and United Way, Project Bravo provides nutritious food as well as baby formula, household supplies like laundry detergent, and holiday meals to local families.

A recent study published in Pediatrics by researchers at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore found that one in seven children in a nationally representative sample of more than 16 million living in households receiving nutritional support through the Women's, Infant and Children's (WIC) Program or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Program, still experienced food insecurity, despite having these food assistance programs. The limited or uncertain access to adequate and nutritious food points to a need for more services like Project Bravo that can directly help families across the country.

"It has been our privilege to help fill the gaps that families experience, from healthful food to warm clothes, we see the needs of our neighbors and are here to help, together with our community partners," said Mrs. Tynisha Malone, MPA, Program Director of the Project Bravo Food Pantry.

Project Bravo Food Pantry participants can also access toiletries and feminine hygiene products, donated from big box stores and local colleges. For almost 15 years, Mrs. Malone and two volunteers have gathered special items like Halloween candy and toys to share with participants during the holidays.

"Project Bravo is a place I can rely on for many resources," said Bronx resident, Dwight, who has been coming to the pantry for three years. "I get fresh and healthy food to make soups and casseroles, as well as access to health education. I also enjoy the cooking and painting classes available here too. Project Bravo provides sustenance and support in many ways."

To learn more and support the Project Bravo Food Pantry contact: [email protected] or [email protected]

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley.

