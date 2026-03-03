More than 900 California Families to Find Housing Stability in 2026 Thanks to $31.25 Million Investment by Health Net

Ten new housing projects across four counties will provide at least 900 new affordable housing units, improving health outcomes, providing secure living environments and reducing pressure on emergency services

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced today it awarded $31.25 million in grants to develop 10 distinct housing investments in Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

The funding represents 84% of the company's $37 million planned investment to expand the number of low-income housing units, underscoring rapid progress for vulnerable Californians. Since 2020, Health Net has dedicated a total of $93 million to housing and homelessness related initiatives.

"Every day we're reminded that creating a pathway to stable housing is about more than bricks and mortar — it's about restoring hope, dignity and opportunity to our neighbors who need it most," said Dorothy Seleski, Medi-Cal President for Health Net. "When we invest in secure, affordable homes, we're not just fixing roofs — we're addressing a root cause of poor health, giving families the stability they need to heal and grow. That's how we build a stronger, healthier California for everyone."

Secure housing provides the stability necessary for individuals to manage chronic conditions, maintain employment and access routine public services. Addressing social drivers of health can improve health outcomes and help relieve the strain on California's overburdened emergency departments.

"This investment is an important step toward ensuring families throughout our state have access to safe, stable homes," said California Assemblywoman, Buffy Wicks. "When we strengthen our housing infrastructure, we lay the foundation for improved health, increased educational opportunities, and economic stability for all residents."

In 2026, Health Net has funded the following ten housing projects to date:

Los Angeles County

LA4LA Guarantee Tool, Los Angeles County – $10,000,000

The People Concern (Fountain Apartments), Los Angeles County – $3,700,000

Eleos (5637 Broadway), Los Angeles County – $550,000

"This investment helps us transform lives by advancing innovative housing solutions our communities so urgently need," said Sarah Dusseault, LA4LA Lead Strategist. "We are so grateful for this funding that will expand access to stable, affordable homes for more people and families — and demonstrates what's possible when organizations align around a shared commitment to end housing insecurity and build a brighter future."

"This funding supports lasting partnerships and helps ensure resources reach the individuals and families who need them most," said Steve Sawicki, Executive Director of TPC Homes, the housing development affiliate of The People Concern. "The impact of having a stable place to call home is felt across generations and strengthens the fabric of our communities."

Sacramento County

Green Means Go/Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG), Sacramento County – $2,000,000

San Juan Apartments II/Mutual Housing, Sacramento County – $1,000,000

San Joaquin County

Fairview Terrace/Mutual Housing, San Joaquin County – $3,000,000

San Joaquin Affordable Housing Trust, San Joaquin County – $3,000,000

Lodi Seniors at Salas Park, San Joaquin County – $2,000,000

Stanislaus County

Morris Village/Self-Help Enterprises, Stanislaus County – $4,000,000

Stanislaus Equity Partners, Stanislaus County – $2,000,000

With nearly $6 million in funding remaining for 2026 projects, Health Net is actively evaluating opportunities that could further address California's housing gap.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 45 years ago, Health Net, LLC ("Health Net"), a company of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. With more than 117,000 of our network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services and managed healthcare products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net and Centene Corporation employ more than 5,700 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

