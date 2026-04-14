Most Girls Say Adulthood Feels Scary -- New Data from Girl Scouts of the USA Reveals What They Need Most

Research shows that today's girls look to supportive adults and role models to feel confident about what their futures may hold.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) reveals that the idea of becoming a grown-up sounds scary to more than half (54 percent) of girls ages 5 to 13. That feeling increases with age: 41% of girls ages 5 to 7 feel this way, jumping to 62% among ages 8 to 10 and remaining high at 60% for ages 11 to 13.

New data from Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) reveals that the idea of becoming a grown-up sounds scary to more than half (54 percent) of girls ages 5 to 13. That feeling increases with age: 41% of girls ages 5 to 7 feel this way, jumping to 62% among ages 8 to 10 and remaining high at 60% for ages 11 to 13.

Fortunately, supportive role models can play a key role in helping girls feel more prepared for what lies ahead, and girls are clear about what matters in mentors. The majority (85%) say they look up to others for what they can do versus how they look (15%),

"This data confirms what we've long understood: girls are coming of age in a world that's changing faster than ever, and they're carrying the weight of that change while still trying to be kids," said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of GSUSA. "That's why it's so important for girls to have supportive adults in their lives — like Girl Scout volunteers — who can help them navigate the world around them, build confidence and develop skills that stay with them as they grow."

At a time when many girls feel overwhelmed by the idea of growing up, Girl Scouts of the USA is offering practical guidance to help adults and caregivers support girls in building confidence about their future:

Normalize uncertainty and building confidence: Help girls understand that adulthood doesn't require having all the answers, reframing the future as an opportunity rather than something to fear.





Help girls understand that adulthood doesn't require having all the answers, reframing the future as an opportunity rather than something to fear. Teach practical, real-world skills: From financial literacy to communication and decision-making, equip girls with the tools they need to navigate everyday challenges with confidence.





From financial literacy to communication and decision-making, equip girls with the tools they need to navigate everyday challenges with confidence. Create opportunities to try new things: In supportive, low-risk environments, girls can take on leadership roles, test new skills, and build resilience through experience.





In supportive, low-risk environments, girls can take on leadership roles, test new skills, and build resilience through experience. Model healthy and balanced pathways to adulthood: Provide relatable examples of how to manage responsibilities, pursue goals, and maintain well-being in a modern world.





Provide relatable examples of how to manage responsibilities, pursue goals, and maintain well-being in a modern world. Emphasize values, impact, and purpose over perfection: By reinforcing what truly matters, help girls focus on making meaningful contributions and defining success on their own terms.

Girl Scouts of the USA is committed to ensuring girls don't feel alone when they think about their futures. Through hands-on experiences, supportive mentors and programs designed to help girls discover their own strengths and potential, Girl Scouts creates space for them to try new things, use their voices and reach their potential. At a time when growing up can feel overwhelming, Girl Scouts remains a steady, trusted place where girls can develop resilience, self-belief and the skills they need to shape their own futures with optimism and strength.

To learn more, join or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. Join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate.

Survey Methodology

The Girl Scouts of the USA Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research to 1,000 U.S. girls ages 5 to 13, with an oversample to a total sample size of 500 Black girls ages 5-13 and 500 Hispanic girls ages 5–13, between June 3 and June 16, 2025, using an email invitation and an online survey. The data has been weighted.

SOURCE GIRL SCOUTS OF THE U.S.A.