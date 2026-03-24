Move & Connect Partners with KORE to Deliver Seamless Pan-European IoT Connectivity for Critical Industries

ATLANTA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE), the global Internet of Things ("IoT") Hyperscaler and a leading provider of IoT Connectivity, today announced a strategic alliance with Move & Connect, a French IoT connectivity solutions provider with deep expertise in managed connectivity and regional market deployment. This collaboration combines KORE's robust global network with Move & Connect's dedicated, hands-on market expertise to simplify and strengthen IoT deployments for European businesses in critical sectors such as EV charging, retail and smart farming.

"Our partnership with Move & Connect is a testament to our commitment to the European market and our strategy of combining our global strength with local expertise. Move & Connect's deep understanding of the regional landscape and their hands-on approach are the perfect complements to KORE's robust, global network." said Niklas Ekarv, Managing Director EAP at KORE. "Together, we are not just providing a connectivity solution; we are enabling innovation and empowering businesses across Europe to scale their IoT ambitions with confidence and ease. We are incredibly excited about the opportunities this collaboration will unlock for customers in critical industries."

IoT operators deploying devices across multiple countries have long struggled with a fragmented carrier ecosystem, leading to unreliable connectivity and a lack of unified visibility. For critical infrastructure, any interruption, such as an EV charger going offline or a smart farming robot losing its connection, results in lost revenue and significant operational costs. This alliance directly addresses that challenge by providing a single, resilient connectivity solution.

The partnership provides Move & Connect's European customers access to KORE's seamless global connectivity in more than 190 countries, all managed through a single contract and API. KORE's connectivity management platform, which includes extensive eSIM capabilities, gives Move & Connect the ability and operational control required to serve the demanding needs of its customers.

Move & Connect bridges the gap between this powerful global infrastructure and the operational reality of advanced IoT deployments. By combining its intimate knowledge of customers' devices and geographies with KORE's global reach, Move & Connect offers enterprise-grade connectivity with the responsiveness and expertise of a dedicated local partner.

"KORE's infrastructure gives us the global reach and reliability our customers demand, while their platform gives us the control to build differentiated services on top," said Jérôme Chachuat CEO – Founder, Move & Connect. "KORE is not just a connectivity provider; it is a partner we can innovate with."

Looking ahead, Move & Connect is developing a proprietary AI-powered analytics layer on top of KORE's network data. This platform will provide unprecedented insights to customers, further cementing the Move & Connect's role as a strategic partner beyond simple connectivity.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com.

About Move & Connect

Move & Connect is a French IoT connectivity company based in Sophia Antipolis. The company provides global IoT connectivity solutions for critical IoT infrastructure across multiple verticals, managing the full SIM lifecycle for its customers to enable them to deploy and scale connected devices globally without managing multiple operator relationships. For more information, visit https://www.move-connect.com/

KORE Media Contact

Kayleigh Thomas

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SOURCE KORE Group Holdings, Inc.