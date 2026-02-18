Multiple Offers Were Still Common for Texas Homesellers in 2025, but So Were Concessions

A report from Texas Realtors gives insight into the Homeselling Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the pandemic, many homesellers in Texas received multiple offers at or above asking price, often with no concessions or contingencies. Though that scenario is not as common today, some sellers have had trouble adjusting their expectations, according to the 2025 Texas Homeselling Experience Report, released today by Texas Realtors.

Seller's perception of home value

The report, which presents a snapshot of Texas Realtors members' experiences with their seller-clients, revealed that many sellers struggled to accept that market conditions have changed. Three-quarters of survey respondents said they had at least one client who thought their home was worth at least 10% more than the agent's market analysis showed. However, Realtors reported that, among that group, only 7% of those homes sold for that higher price.

A quarter of survey respondents said most of their clients had little or no knowledge about sales activities or market trends before working with the agent, while 10% knew a lot, and 63% had some knowledge.

"Great data leads to better decisions and more satisfied sellers," said Jennifer Wauhob, Chairman of Texas Realtors. "Unfortunately, some sellers absorb messages from outside their immediate market or from a time period that does not reflect the reality of today's market. A Texas Realtor can provide the solid and specific data that helps homesellers understand what is working right now, right where they are."

Realtors said that in their most recent successful sale, 59% of the homes attracted multiple offers. Concessions were part of 93% of those sales, with 52% of sellers lowering the asking price, 45% of sellers making requested repairs, 42% providing a home warranty, and 37% paying some closing costs.

"Data-driven decisions continue to pay off," Wauhob said, "especially when paired with the insights of a knowledgeable professional. Our members' experience shows that sellers armed with accurate, current information can get good results in today's market."

The Texas Homeselling Experience Report provides a snapshot of Texas REALTORS®' perceptions about their work with sellers. The observations cover experiences Texas REALTORS® had with their clients who were selling homes in January through November 2025, regardless of whether a sale was completed.

With more than 145,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocate for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas.

