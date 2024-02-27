MWC 2024 | Huawei Core Network ADN: Reshaping Cloud-based O&M to Move Towards L4

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Autonomous Networks (AN) Have Become an Industry Consensus

image

Autonomous networks have undergone a huge boom in recent years and are now widely accepted by industry. In 2023, we saw 66 global partners contribute to the fifth edition of TM Forum's Autonomous Networks whitepaper, with approximately 40 companies signing the Autonomous Networks Manifesto, and leading operators proposing their various AN strategies.

Featuring Agile Delivery, High Reliability, and Optimized Experience, Huawei Core Network ADN Accelerates Digital-Intelligent Transformation

Huawei's core network Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) solution builds end-to-end automation and intelligence capabilities throughout the entire lifecycle of core networks covering planning, construction, maintenance, and optimization, providing telcos with agile delivery, high reliability, and an optimized experience. During network planning and construction, CDCT deployment, intent-driven automation, and network-level canary upgrades are used to achieve efficient and secure network changes (such as upgrades and expansion) and fast service rollout. As for network maintenance, digital twins and intelligent algorithms are employed to quickly identify potential risks and rectify faults, ensuring high network stability. When it comes to network optimization, this solution guarantees a deterministic experience for individuals and enterprises through poor-QoE user identification and SLA assurance, significantly reducing user complaints. Currently, it has been successfully applied in multiple world-leading operators' networks, accelerating implementation of the AN strategies.

Operators Raised Their Expectations on O&M Efficiency, Network Stability, and Employee Expertise

It is worth noting that with the introduction of cloud native and full convergence, the core network becomes even more complex and O&M costs are climbing. In addition, core network incidents are on the rise worldwide, bringing huge economic and brand value losses for operators. Against this backdrop, operators expect not only a reliable core network with high O&M efficiency, but also more efficient training for O&M engineers. It usually takes 1 to 3 years for a qualified core network engineer to be competent in a certain field, and more time must be given for a qualified engineer to grow into a higher-level expert. However, this process is time-consuming and often involves significant amounts of energy in cumbersome daily work. This turns out to be a waste of high-value manpower.

Building Network-Level High Stability to Reshape Cloud-based O&M and Resolving Industry Pain Points Through Technological Innovation

The emergence of foundation models has undoubtedly changed the course for tackling industry pain points. Huawei's ADN solution aims to lead the industry through continuous innovation. By diving into operators' O&M pain points and the service rollout, troubleshooting, and complaint handling workflows, the solution solves industry problems with advanced technologies such as digital twins, foundation models, and intent-driven automation. Based on cloud core network O&M expertise, data, and experiences over the past three decades, we released the industry's first multi-modal foundation model used for core network O&M and the Digital Assistant & Digital Expert (DAE) powered by the foundation model. Through intelligent collaboration among multiple agents, the DAE provides automatic complaint classification, automatic alarm analysis, and fast fault awareness, analysis, decision, and handling, converting network O&M from "Human+Tools" to "Human+Intelligence". This solution builds network-level high stability for cloud-based O&M towards L4 and avoids the needs of keeping increasing O&M staff.

MWC 2024 will run from February 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei will release the industry's first multi-modal foundation model used for core network O&M and digital assistants and experts powered by the foundation models. Huawei looks forward to working with global industry partners to innovate, promote the development of the autonomous networks, and help operators accelerate the digital-intelligent transformation.

