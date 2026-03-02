MWC 2026: Top 10 Innovative Highlights from FiberHome

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 MWC officially commenced in Barcelona from March 2 to March 5. This year, FiberHome unveils its theme 'Connecting the Bright Intelligent Future' and showcases 10 groundbreaking innovations. These cutting-edge advancements span optical-computing infrastructure, boundless intelligent networks, and industry intelligence elevation, fully presenting FiberHome's leading strength in optical communication and AI-ICT integrated innovation.

--- Optical-Computing Infrastructure:

FiberHome in MWC 2026 FiberHome Booth in MWC 2026

Guided by the vision of micro-level chip integration and macro-level cloud connectivity, FiberHome provides comprehensive optical interconnect component solutions covering the E2E "chip-cabinet-data center" scenarios, building a solid technical foundation for the AI era with leading optical technologies to ignite the leapfrog evolution in computing power.

1. Extreme Transmission:

Explore FiberHome's hollow-core fiber, which achieves an ultra-low loss of 0.06dB/km@1550nm and sets a new global benchmark for ultra-high-speed optical transmission.

2. Space Reconfiguration:

Witness the Ultra-high-core-count optical cables with "ultra-large core count + ultra-low outer diameter" that save 80% of pipeline resources, leading the high-density cabling trend.

3. Optical-Computing Interconnection:

Discover how FiberHome's OM4 PRO and OM5 series enable cost-effective 400G/800G technology evolution, empowering the upgrading of AI data center infrastructure upgrading.

---Boundless Intelligent Networks:

FiberHome's full-scenario intelligent networks are purpose-built to break through long-standing capacity bottlenecks, reduce overall costs, boost operational efficiency, and help deepen value-oriented business operations.

4. Tbit + Future Optical Network Foundation:

FiberHome showcases the industry-first FliexO 1.6T Dual-Carrier Hybrid Networking System with electrical cross-connect, laying a solid cornerstone for Tbit+ future optical networks.

5. Intelligent Submarine Cable Application:

FiberHome introduces its commercially proven 400G submarine cable system, mass-deployed multi-core fiber submarine cables, and a global O&M center enabling intelligent collaborative response worldwide.

6. 10Gigabit Intelligent Connectivity:

See how an Ultra-wide intelligent 50G PON with native OLT computing power advances computing and networking convergence, and raises O&M efficiency by 30% with the support of a distributed AI engine.

7. Full-stack Innovative V-PON:

Discover FiberHome's fully self-developed V-PON featuring end-to-end independent control over core standards, chips and platforms, plus a complete automotive-grade solution ranging from OLT/ONU modules to optical cables.

8. AI-Enabled Network Operation:

Explore how FiberHome's Full-link digitalization solutions across design, construction and operation cut TCO by 15% and boost ARPU by 25% for revenue growth.

---Industry Intelligence Elevation:

FiberHome delivers core driving force for the in-depth digital-intelligent upgrading of global vertical sectors with its integrated "Optical + Computing + AI" intelligent solutions, injecting solid momentum into the high-quality transformation of thousands of industries.

9. AI-Empowered Smart Grid Innovation:

Discover the reliable, high-efficiency intelligent grid solution, which delivers over 100km of line monitoring capability and cuts labor costs by 40%.

10. Intelligent Computing Base for Industrial Upgrade:

Witness FiberHome's 2U to 6U computing solutions covering full training scenarios, with heterogeneous computing power supporting 600W AI cards and enabling the stable single-unit operation of the full-capacity DeepSeek.

FiberHome welcomes you to explore these innovations at MWC 2026, deepen industrial collaboration and jointly build an efficient, green and bright intelligent future.

Visit us at Booth 1A50, FIRA GRAN VIA, Barcelona, and be part of the revolution!

Contact us: [email protected]

For more information：https://en.fiberhome.com

