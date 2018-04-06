NAB 2018 I Cision Roundup

This is the latest in a series of event-related roundups PRN will carry as part of its regular Cision Roundup News Service. Coming up in 2018 are roundups on:



Package Name Slug Distribution Date NAB 2018 II NAB April 18 InfoComm 2018 I InfoComm 2018 I June 14 InfoComm 2018 II InfoComm Jun 20









NAB 2018 I Feature Package

1. Socionext to Demonstrate Advanced Encoding and Decoding of Multiple Live Video Streams at Annual NAB Show

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Socionext Inc., a leading expert in video codecs, systems and broadcasting technologies, will showcase a complete set of advanced video and broadcast solutions for content and service providers at the annual NAB Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center April 9-12.

2. Storbyte Showcases ECO•FLASH Series Of Servers At 2018 NABSHOW In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Storbyte, developer of a dramatically different architecture for high-performance flash and disk storage, will exhibit its new ECO•FLASH™ SSD Storage Arrays for the first time at the National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas in Booth SL14516.

3. SwiftStack Demonstrates Multi-Cloud Media Workflows at NAB Show 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SwiftStack, the leader in multi-cloud data management, will demonstrate multi-cloud media workflows at the upcoming NAB Show in Las Vegas April 7-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

4. Float Left Announces Partnership with JW Player, Delivering a Complete OTT Solution for Media Companies

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Float Left, a pioneer in OTT and video technology, today announced a partnership with JW Player, the world's largest network-independent video platform. By leveraging JW Player's video delivery and intelligence technology, Float Left offers a complete OTT solution for content publishers and broadcasters worldwide.

5. Megaphone Announces Worldwide Footprint, Active Presence In 24 Out Of Top 25 US Broadcast Markets

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Megaphone TV, the industry's leading Viewer Engagement Platform for any live broadcast, is excited to announce new and extended partnerships with some of the biggest content providers in television and OTT/streaming. These national and international partnerships are in addition to Megaphone's presence in the top 24 of 25 major local US television markets.

6. Komprise Hosts Multiple Demonstrations At NAB 2018 On How Media Businesses Maximize Monetization Of Content With Live Archives

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Komprise , the industry leader in intelligent data management across clouds, will be demonstrating how Media and Entertainment customers are able to continue monetizing content throughout its lifecycle even as they cut costs by archiving cold content on lower cost cloud/object storage. Komprise will be demonstrating its Intelligent Data Management solution in the following locations:...



7. Datazoom launches Adaptive Video Logistics platform at NAB after closing first round of funding

LAS VEGAS, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Datazoom, a new startup in the online video technology space, is taking the wraps off its innovative Adaptive Video Logistics platform at the Las Vegas National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) 2018 show. The company has also closed its first round of funding.

If you would like a copy of the complete schedule, or if you would care to comment, please email roundupdesk@cision.com. We welcome suggestions. Copies of previous packages will be available for the media. Cision roundups and photos are also available on the PR Newswire Web site, http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feature-news-latest-news.

Photos that accompany releases are available via the PRN Multimedia Desk, 800-317-7677, or via the PR Newswire Photo Archive. Select photos are available via AP PhotoExpress and AP Images.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nab-2018-i-cision-roundup-300625124.html

SOURCE PR Newswire Association LLC

Related Links

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feature-news-latest-news

