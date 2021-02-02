NAD Recommends Nanoceutical Solutions Discontinue Certain Claims for Nano Glutathione Liquid Dietary Supplement and Modify Instagram Ad

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs recommended that Nanoceutical Solutions, Inc. discontinue efficacy and establishment claims for its Nano Glutathione liquid dietary supplement due to a failure to provide sufficient evidence for the claims. The claims at issue were challenged by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

NAD also recommended that Nanoceutical Solutions modify a "Conditions Associated with LOW Glutathione" Instagram advertisement to avoid conveying the misleading message that supplementation with Nano Glutathione can prevent or reduce the risk of the listed health conditions.

During the proceeding, the advertiser permanently discontinued claims and testimonials that described certain health benefits of glutathione generally, as well as health benefits of the Nano Glutathione product itself. Therefore, NAD did not review these claims on the merits.

Nano Glutathione is a liquid dietary supplement containing 200 mg of glutathione per 1 ml serving. Glutathione is an antioxidant produced in the cells, comprised largely of three amino acids: glutamine, glycine, and cysteine.

NAD determined that the claim "The problem is that glutathione was only effectively available through injections . . . until now – thanks to our Nanotechnology," in context, conveys a strong message regarding Nano Glutathione's efficacy as a treatment and preventative therapy. After reviewing the studies relied on by the advertiser as support, NAD was concerned that such evidence was preliminary in nature and not a good fit for the message conveyed. Therefore, NAD determined that the advertiser had failed to provide a reasonable basis, in the form of competent and reliable evidence, for the claim and recommended that it be discontinued.

With regard to the claim, "We have published clinical studies. In a double-blind study, levels of Glutathione in the test group increased by 804% compared to the placebo group. The clinical implications of reducing oxidative stress and therefore reduction of a vast majority of diseases is staggering!", NAD determined that one message reasonably conveyed is that Nano Glutathione has been clinically proven to reduce oxidative stress, and consequently reduce or prevent various diseases. After careful review, NAD determined that the advertiser's evidence was insufficient support for this establishment claim about the product because the claim exaggerates both the amount of evidence it possessed, as well as the substantive findings of that evidence. Therefore, NAD recommended that this claim also be discontinued.

Challenger CRN also took issue with an advertisement that appeared in the advertiser's Instagram feed. In the ad, five boxes appear under the headline, "Conditions Associated with LOW Glutathione," each labeled with a health category, "Neurological," "Cardiovascular," "Immune," "Cancer," and "Other – Thyroid/Pancreatic/Inflammatory." In each box, the advertising lists a number of serious diseases that are "associated with low glutathione" including ADHD, Alzheimer's, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, HIV/AIDS, Lyme disease, arthritis, heart disease, numerous types of cancer, diabetes, cystic fibrosis, infertility, kidney disease, and pancreatitis, among others.

NAD concluded that, due to the context in which the statements about low glutathione are presented, the claim is misleading because it implies that supplementation with Nano Glutathione can play a role in preventing or treating serious diseases associated with low levels of glutathione. Because this claim is unsupported, NAD recommended that the advertiser modify the Instagram advertisement to avoid conveying the misleading message that supplementation with Nano Glutathione can prevent or reduce the risk of the listed health conditions.

In its advertiser's statement, Nanoceutical Solutions stated that it "will comply with NAD's recommendations." Although the advertiser expressed its disagreement with the "logic and findings of the decision" Nanoceutical Solutions further stated: "we believe in self-regulation and will not appeal or ignore NAD's recommendations."

