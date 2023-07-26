Nakheel launches Rixos Hotel & Residences on Dubai Islands, a new luxury waterfront development

DUBAI, UAE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakheel, the world-leading real estate master developer based in the United Arab Emirates, in partnership with Excelsior Real Estate LLC, has launched Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences, offering a resort lifestyle in a curated and relaxed setting situated in a prime location on Dubai Islands, on the northern coast of the emirate of Dubai.

Dubai Islands by Nakheel

Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences is the first luxury hotel and residential offering on Dubai Islands providing residents and visitors the same level of service and amenities that can be found at Rixos resorts across the world, such as communal residential lounges, hotel-style lobbies with drop-off facilities, infinity pools, and a spa and fitness centre. Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences is set back in a secluded cove with direct access to a 700-metre beach.

The residences will be one, two and three-bedroom apartments with spacious overhanging terraces creating shade, four-bedroom duplexes with private pools, beach houses including their own gardens and terraces and ten luxury villas, all with marine views.

Rasha Hasan, Chief Commercial Officer, Nakheel, said: "At Nakheel we are committed to redefining waterfront living in Dubai and we are delighted to be launching Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences, a project which will enhance the lives of citizens, residents and visitors of Dubai. By bringing the world-renowned Rixos brand to Dubai Islands, we are creating an exclusive family-friendly living environment that offers waterfront luxury living with a metropolitan feel."

Francois Baudin, Chief Business Officer, Ennismore Immersive Resorts & All Inclusive Collection, said: "We are excited to be partnering with Nakheel to develop our new hospitality and residential project on the prime location of Dubai Islands. This new venture marks our commitment to Dubai as a global hub for tourism as well as for an ever-increasing population that wants to call Dubai home."

Dubai Islands comprises five islands with a total area of 17 square kilometres and 20 kilometres of beaches and offers beachfront living within 20 minutes of downtown Dubai, as well as key locations including the airport and marine ports. The development of Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences will support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan which aims to increase the number of hotels and create vibrant and healthy communities.

