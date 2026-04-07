Nasuni Unveils Expanded Strategy, Brand, and Platform Enhancements for File Data Activation to Help Maximize AI Investments and Productivity

As AI Adoption Accelerates, Hardware Costs Rise, and Distributed Teams Rely on Resilient File Access, Nasuni Delivers the Foundation Enterprises Need

BOSTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unstructured data platform for enterprise teams and AI, today unveiled its expanded brand and product strategy (including new Active Everywhere and AI Activate offerings), reflecting its evolution to support the future of collaborative work. Building on recent momentum, from the acquisition of Resilio, to the opening of a new innovation center, and an expanded multicloud ecosystem, Nasuni is investing across the business to meet the operational needs of its customers in the AI era.

As enterprises adopt AI-driven workflows across distributed teams, they face infrastructure volatility, rising hardware costs, data governance challenges, and ransomware threats. The operational file layer – where critical data like designs, financial records, project documentation, and media assets live – has become more mission-critical than ever.

"The enterprise technology landscape is at an inflection point, and our platform's core architecture was built for this moment," said Sam King, CEO of Nasuni. "Nasuni has been a pioneer in cloud file storage since its founding. With built-in permissions, versioning, protection, and a global namespace, we are now also uniquely designed to power enterprise work in the AI era. We are proud to support over 1300 customers across industries that impact our day-to-day lives such as manufacturing, life sciences, AEC, energy, and media. Our enhanced brand identity, platform capabilities, and recent investments reflect our commitment to those customers and our dedication to bringing leading solutions for unstructured data management to the market."

A Brand for the Next Era of Enterprise Work

Nasuni's new brand marks the company's evolution from cloud file storage innovator to the unstructured data platform for enterprise teams and AI. The new identity reflects this expanded strategic mission and a belief that the best outcomes happen when enterprise teams are empowered by trusted data and supported by AI on the same governed foundation. Central to this evolution, Nasuni will put its customers at the heart of every story, celebrating the work they do and the impact they make across the industries they serve.

"As we scale our global operations, a secure and well-governed data foundation is essential," said Dan Poon, IT Infrastructure & Security at Marmon Crane Services (a Berkshire Hathaway company). "We are focused on improving how operational data is accessed and leveraged across regions to drive efficiency and support our AI and automation strategy. Nasuni is a strategic partner in helping us unify and manage unstructured data, enabling faster access to critical information while maintaining the governance, security, and compliance standards our business demands."

New Platform Capabilities: Faster Teams, Smarter AI, One Trusted Foundation

Nasuni is introducing two new platform capabilities designed to make enterprise teams more productive and give the AI systems that support them governed access to the same trusted file data foundation.

Resilio Active Everywhere v6 (Preview Q2, GA in Q3 2026):

v6 of the Active Everywhere solution enhances integration with the Nasuni platform, delivering edge teams LAN-speed access to governed file data without WAN optimization appliances, or proprietary caching hardware broadly across the Nasuni customer base. Operating under Nasuni's existing namespace, permissions, and governance, Active Everywhere can simplify edge infrastructure, eliminating hardware costs that are rising fast.

AI Activate (invite-only preview Q2, GA in Q4 2026): AI Activate extends the value of the Nasuni platform to AI agents and large language models with the same governed, permission-aware access that enterprise teams rely on every day. Via Model Context Protocol (MCP), any authorized AI tool can discover, read, and act on file data within existing trust boundaries without separate data pipelines, data copies, or new infrastructure. AI works directly on file data, because Nasuni's core architecture is also uniquely suited for building data pipelines for AI.

"The era of solving file infrastructure problems with more hardware is over," said Nick Burling, Chief Product Officer at Nasuni. "Supply is constrained, costs are rising, and enterprises need a better model. Nasuni takes a different path entirely: software-defined, cloud-native, providing the operational file layer where your data already lives. In addition, AI without trusted context creates noise and risk. Nasuni is designed to deliver permission-aware, continuously indexed file intelligence that AI can safely act on, grounded in the same source of truth enterprise teams depend on every day."

For more information on Nasuni, visit www.nasuni.com.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a leading unstructured data platform for enterprises where file data is mission-critical for both people and AI. We power the operational file layer where work happens — helping organizations manage, protect, and activate data so teams can work smarter, reduce costs, and operate securely without limits.

Built on a patented architecture that fuses cloud object storage with enterprise file services — including permissions, versioning, and a global namespace — Nasuni delivers high-performance file access, global data availability, and a scalable, governed, AI-ready single source of truth across every major cloud.

Trusted by more than 1,300 enterprises globally, Nasuni helps organizations modernize file infrastructure, strengthen data security, and support AI-driven operations. Learn more at www.nasuni.com.

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