National Advertising Division Finds Claim that Kerasal Fungal Nail Renewal "Starts Improving Nail Appearance in Just 2 Days" Supported

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs determined that Advantice Health, LLC provided a reasonable basis for the claim that its Kerasal Fungal Nail Renewal product "starts improving nail appearance in just 2 days."

The claim at issue, which appeared on product packaging and in internet advertising, was originally challenged by Arcadia Consumer Healthcare in 2020. However, after NAD reached its decision in that proceeding, NAD was informed that the challenger had publicized the proceeding in violation of BBB National Programs' Policies and Procedures. Therefore, pursuant to these rules, NAD closed the case and reopened it through NAD's monitoring program. The advertiser initially appealed the decision but withdrew its appeal and agreed to comply with NAD's recommendations.

Shortly thereafter, the advertiser petitioned to reopen the matter, explaining that it had conducted a new in-home-use test (IHUT) to address the concerns expressed by NAD in the underlying case. NAD granted the advertiser's petition to reopen.

In support of its claim that Kerasal Fungal Nail Renewal "starts improving nail appearance in just 2 days," the advertiser relied on the results of a four-day IHUT conducted by a third-party research company. NAD assessed the reliability of the IHUT, noting that a properly conducted IHUT requires certain standards and controls to ensure that the response is free from bias (e.g., blinding, randomization), that there is a representative study population, and that there is proper validation of the results.

NAD appreciated Advantice's numerous modifications to the IHUT to address NAD's concerns from the prior matter.

NAD noted that the results of the IHUT revealed that after two days of product use, 61 percent of the 85 subjects who had a reference nail and were doctor diagnosed or picture approved saw at least some improvement in the overall appearance of the nail, a statistically significant result which combined all positive responses.

Based on the evidence provided, NAD determined that the claim that Kerasal Fungal Nail Renewal product "starts improving nail appearance in just 2 days" was supported.

In its advertiser statement, Advantice stated that it appreciated "NAD's thorough review of the substantiation to validate the claim that Kerasal Fungal Nail Renewal starts improving nail appearance in only 2 days" and that it was pleased that NAD found "Kerasal performed as well under testing that is controlled and free of the possibility of bias, which better substantiates our claim."

