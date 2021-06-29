National Advertising Division Recommends Life Renew Discontinue Certain Claims for its NerveRenew Dietary Supplement

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs recommended that Neuropathy Treatment Group, d/b/a Life Renew, discontinue the following claims for its NerveRenew dietary supplement:

"100% Stabilized R-Alpha Lipoic Acid (R-ALA) is our most important ingredient."

"It contains the most powerful and clinically studied forms of B vitamins, Stabilized R Alpha Lipoic Acid, anti-oxidants and herbal extracts. All the ingredients have been included in clinical studies and provide a synergistic effect when taken together."

"3X Greater Bioavailability."

The claims at issue were challenged by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

NerveRenew is touted as an alternative treatment for people who have suffered from nerve damage. It contains the ingredients R-ALA (150 mg), Vitamin B1 (300 mg), Vitamin B2 (4 mg), Vitamin B6 (4 mg), Vitamin B12 (2000 mcg), Vitamin D (500 IU), as well as a proprietary blend of feverfew extract, oat straw extract, passionflower extract (43 mg), and Skullcap extract.

NAD determined that the claim that "100% Stabilized R-Alpha Lipoic Acid (R-ALA) is our most important ingredient" reasonably conveys that R-ALA plays a critical role in improving nerve health. NAD reviewed the two clinical studies offered by the advertiser in support of the claim and determined that they were not sufficiently reliable support. NAD noted that these studies assessed ALA's (not R-ALA's) impact on diabetic neuropathy (without any evidence that ALA and R-ALA are functionally equivalent), and that the studies tested ALA in amounts 4-12 times greater than the amount found in NerveRenew. NAD recommended that the claim be discontinued but noted that nothing in its decision prevents the advertiser from referring to R-ALA's antioxidant properties.

NAD also recommended the advertiser discontinue the claim, "It contains the most powerful and clinically studied forms of B vitamins, Stabilized R Alpha Lipoic Acid, anti-oxidants and herbal extracts. All the ingredients have been included in clinical studies and provide a synergistic effect when taken together," because NAD determined that:

The advertiser failed to provide any evidence demonstrating that any of the ingredients in the product are the most powerful or clinically studied of their ingredient form;

None of the studies submitted on individual, or a combination of, ingredients assessed non-diabetic neuropathy or other types of nerve pain and therefore, are not a good fit to support the challenged clinically studied claim; and

The studies provided by the advertiser were not a good fit to support the synergistic benefits claim.

NAD determined that, in context, the advertiser's "3X Greater Bioavailability" claim conveys that the benfotiamine in the product confers a consumer meaningful nerve health benefit because it has 3X the bioavailability of thiamine hydrochloride (another form of Vitamin B1). NAD concluded that the single clinical study comparing the bioavailability of benfotiamine and thiamin hydrochloride was not a good fit to support the challenged claim, nor were the review articles or an animal study provided by the advertiser. Therefore, NAD recommended that the advertiser discontinue the claim.

During the proceeding, the advertiser permanently discontinued claims and testimonials regarding the efficacy of certain ingredients and the NerveRenew product itself. Therefore, NAD did not review these claims on the merits.

In its advertiser statement, Life Renew stated that it "plans to comply with the decision of the NAD."

