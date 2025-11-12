World Gym Q3 Results: EPS Jumps 82.5% on Record Revenue

Record Revenue Up 14.1% Year-over-Year; EPS Jumps 82.5% to NT$1.04

TAIPEI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym Corporation (2762.TW), the owner of the iconic global World Gym brand, today announced record third-quarter results for the period that ended September 30, 2025, underscoring continued growth momentum and improving margins.

Financial Performance

Revenue grew to a record NT$2.82 billion (USD 91 million), an increase of 14.1% year-over-year, accelerating from 3.2% growth in H2 2024 and 10.0% in H1 2025.

NT$2.82 billion (USD 91 million), an increase of 14.1% year-over-year, accelerating from 3.2% growth in H2 2024 and 10.0% in H1 2025. Earnings per share (EPS) reached NT$1.04, up 82.5% from NT$0.57 in Q3 2024, up 42.5% from NT$0.73 in Q2 2025, and up 131% from NT$0.45 in Q1 2025.

reached NT$1.04, from NT$0.57 in Q3 2024, from NT$0.73 in Q2 2025, and from NT$0.45 in Q1 2025. Same-store sales increased 3.3% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting strong membership growth and low member attrition.

Capital Allocation and Growth Initiatives

The Board of Directors approved a NT$0.93 cash dividend per share for Q3 2025, emphasizing the company's commitment to shareholder returns. In addition, the Board authorized a NT$500 million domestic unsecured convertible corporate bond issuance to support high-return initiatives such as AI driven fitness services and overseas expansion.

Global Footprint Reaches 280 Locations

In October, the World Gym network crossed a major milestone: 280 clubs worldwide for the first time, with new franchisees started in Pinebrook, New Jersey and Giza, Egypt, plus two additional locations in Brazil, reinforcing the brand's international footprint.

On October 2, World Gym announced a Master Franchise Agreement (MFA) in Mexico. The MFA will bring a minimum of 30 new World Gym facilities to Mexico. International Fitness Group, which operates 11 locations in the northern Mexico region, will open its first franchise locations under this agreement by year end 2025.

This month the company launched its tenth company owned location of the year in the high tech hub of Hsinchu, bringing total corporate locations to 139.

Advancing Integrated Health Management

World Gym is currently collaborating with a leading Taiwanese medical institution to launch an AI powered integrated Health Management Service that combines biomarker analysis, body composition data and fitness testing, with AI driven analytical tools for personalized reports and health score tracking. The program marks a first-of-its-kind model in Taiwan that connects gym-based body composition and fitness data with medical-grade health monitoring, forming an integrated ecosystem for wellness.

Leadership Perspective

"We are pleased with our team's execution in the third quarter, achieving record-high revenue," said John Caraccio, Chairman and President of World Gym Corporation. "Our Q3 performance demonstrates the scalability of our business model, while the bond issuance, expansion into new regions, and new integrated health platform represent bold investments in the next generation of personalized wellness. Our vision is to be at the intersection of fitness, technology, and healthcare, improving people's lives through fitness; and so far, we are pleased with our track record of growth and remain confident in our execution for the coming quarters."

Item 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 QoQ% 2024 Q3 YoY% Operating Revenues 2,823,808 2,711,338 4.15 2,475,358 14.08 Gross Profit 471,877 429,352 9.90 377,000 25.17 Income Before Tax 138,660 101,980 35.97 82,156 68.78 Net Income 113,177 79,727 41.96 63,065 79.46

Unit: Thousands of NTD

【 About World Gym Corporation 】

World Gym Corporation (2762.TW) is Taiwan's largest fitness chain, operating 139 locations. In 2024, it acquired World Gym International, securing the iconic World Gym brand and global operating rights, establishing itself as a global fitness leader. With a franchise network spanning 10 countries and 280 locations, it serves over 900,000 members. The company continues to empower individuals worldwide to achieve their fitness goals and live healthier lives through state-of-the-art facilities, innovative programs, and technology-driven solutions.

SOURCE World Gym Corporation