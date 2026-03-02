IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, a global smart mobility brand, today announced that Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett has been named Brand Ambassador for the Americas. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to pushing boundaries, embracing progress, and living with no limits.

NAVEE Taps NBA Legend Kevin Garnett as Brand Ambassador for the Americas

NAVEE has steadily evolved beyond traditional urban transportation, positioning itself at the intersection of smart technology, outdoor ecosystems, and next-generation mobility. From hosting its recent brand launch event in Silicon Valley to showcasing innovations at global technology platforms such as CES, NAVEE continues to expand its vision toward a more intelligent, connected, and exploratory way of moving through the physical world.

Kevin Garnett's legacy extends far beyond basketball. Known for his intensity, authenticity, and fearless pursuit of excellence, Garnett has long embodied the mindset of a trailblazer. His approach to life and career aligns closely with NAVEE's belief that movement is not just about getting from point A to point B, but about discovering new possibilities and pushing beyond perceived limits.

"Kevin represents a rare blend of strength, curiosity, and forward momentum," said Polo Huang, Vice President of NAVEE. "As we expand across the Americas, NAVEE is building a brand that connects high-tech mobility with outdoor exploration and future-ready thinking. Kevin is a natural partner for this next chapter."

As Brand Ambassador for the Americas, Garnett will collaborate with NAVEE on brand storytelling, cultural initiatives, and future projects that highlight exploration, innovation, and the evolving relationship between people, technology, and mobility.

"I've always believed growth comes from stepping into the unknown," said Kevin Garnett. "NAVEE goes beyond mobility by using technology to help people explore further and move smarter. That mindset resonates with me, and I'm excited to be part of its future."

NAVEE's vision extends beyond urban mobility into outdoor and lifestyle scenarios, combining advanced engineering, thoughtful design, and future-focused technology to reshape how people experience movement.

The partnership with Garnett highlights NAVEE's long-term focus on cultural relevance, technological innovation, and a global view of the future of mobility.

About NAVEE

NAVEE is a global smart mobility brand focused on system-level engineering and intelligent technology integration. Leveraging automotive-grade design, advanced suspension systems, and AI-enabled control technologies, NAVEE develops high-performance products to support more sustainable and adaptable mobility across urban, recreational, and outdoor scenarios worldwide. Learn more at https://naveetech.us/.

