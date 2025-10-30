Nearly 50% of Pay-TV Households Receive Their Video Service Through Internet-Delivered Platforms

Research firm releases S.O.S. report at Future of Video: Business of Streaming, featuring keynotes from Charter, Tubi, Verizon Business, Wurl, FloSports, Canela Media, and Needham & Company

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced it will release the S.O.S. State of Streamingreport during the eighth annual Future of Video: Business of Streaming at the Marina del Rey Marriott, California, November 18-20. The executive conference features the company's latest media and entertainment research, which finds that nearly 50% of US pay-TV households receive their service through internet-delivered platforms.

Future of Video

The S.O.S. report, with featured content produced in partnership with Broadpeak, Philo, Skreens, and others, will share research insights on the evolving dynamics of the pay-TV and streaming video markets. The firm reports that traditional pay-TV providers still serve about 42% of US internet households, but services delivered over the internet, including vMVPDs (25-30%) and ISP-based streaming bundles (20%), are rapidly closing the gap.

"As more consumers access content through apps and connected devices, the set-top box is losing its dominance, with streaming TV apps now accounting for one in four pay-TV access points," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "We are excited to release the S.O.S. report and bring the industry together at Future of Video. We love the end-of-year timing of Future of Video, which is ideal for discussing what's ahead for the coming year."

The upcoming conference features keynote speakers from Charter, Tubi, Verizon Business, Wurl, FloSports, Canela Media, and Needham & Company. Future of Video, sponsored by Broadpeak, Philo, InterDigital, Skreens, TiVo, and OTTx, gathers executives and market leaders to discuss the impacts of aggregation, advertising, bundling, and AI in audience engagement and revenue growth.

The S.O.S. State of Streaming report will be distributed to all Future of Video attendees. The report explores the evolving dynamics of the pay-TV and streaming video markets, focusing on how shifting consumer behaviors, technology advancements, and service innovations are redefining the home entertainment experience.

Elevation through Aggregation, Featured by Philo

Value vs. Cost: For the Love of Ads

Sports and Live Content as Growth Engines, Featured by Skreens

Convergence of Content, Commerce, and Community

Broadband Wars & Demand for Streaming, Featured by Broadpeak

Consumers Drive the Future of Video

Per Parks Associates research, consumer choice dictates the future of video. Success will depend on adapting to shifting behaviors and maintaining trust across the value chain.

Featured Keynote Speakers

Josh Arensberg, CTO of M&E, Verizon Business

Scott Barton, Group VP, Charter Communications

Dave Bernath, CEO, Wurl

Samuel Harowitz, VP, Content Acquisition and Partnerships, Tubi

Mike Levy, SVP, Global Rights Acquisition, FloSports

Laura Martin, Managing Director, Senior Internet & Media Analyst, Needham & Company

Matt Montemayor, SVP, Sales & Partner, Canela Media

Other research highlights:

Usage of free ad-supported streaming TV dipped to 45% of households in Q1 2025, a signal that advertisers will need smarter targeting and integration to keep audiences engaged.

53% of US internet households find at least one AI-driven content creation use case appealing, rising to 70% among households with children, indicating many households are open to AI-enhanced viewing and creation experiences.

Roku's new SVOD service "Howdy" launched at $2.99/month, positioning it as an ultra-low-cost, ad-free complement to existing streaming subscriptions.

33% of US internet households subscribe to at least one sports-specific streaming service, equal to roughly 39.9 million households, with ESPN+ leading the category at more than 24 million subscribers.

