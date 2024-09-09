Nearly Half of Young Tradespeople Say Social Media Inspired Them to Choose a Career in the Trades According to Survey from DEWALT and WorldSkills International

Nearly 75% intend to use social media to raise visibility for skilled careers

More than 50% are interested in creating social content showcasing themselves at work to encourage others to join their trade

Social stigma and lack of parental support cited as barriers to entering careers in skilled labor

To help inspire the next generation of tradespeople to enter the trades, DEWALT is encouraging current and future tradespeople to promote their trade on social media utilizing a variety of free downloadable digital banners provided by the Company, using the hashtag #TradeProud on their posts and tag DEWALT.

LYON, France, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent global survey of young trade professionals found that their strong passion for their trade was significantly influenced by social media despite encountering social stigmas surrounding their career choices. The survey, conducted by DEWALT and WorldSkills International, polled young professionals across 69 countries and regions who are competing at WorldSkills Competition 2024 about their motivations, inspirations, and passions to better understand the new generation entering the skilled trades.

Difference Makers

"At DEWALT, we recognize that the trades are critical contributors to the economy," said Chris Nelson, Chief Operating Officer at Stanley Black & Decker. "We know that if we want to continue to advocate for these essential career paths, we must understand the next generation's aspirations, motivations, and challenges. This data will be vital to those efforts, particularly our Grow the Trades program, which funds vocational training and reskilling programs in construction and manufacturing to support the tradespeople of the future."

According to the survey, young trades professionals still face significant barriers despite their enthusiasm for skilled trades.

Almost half (42%) identified the persistent social stigma surrounding these professions as a major obstacle, while more than a third (35%) pointed to a lack of parental support.

However, social media is emerging as a powerful tool for changing these perceptions.

Three-quarters (75%) expressed a desire to use online platforms to raise awareness and visibility for skilled careers, indicating a growing recognition of its potential to inspire others to view skilled trades as a fulfilling and rewarding career path.

The survey results also underscore the deep passion young professionals have for their trades and their eagerness to share this enthusiasm. This drive is further complemented by a strong sense of independence and altruism among younger generations. These findings reveal that the younger generation's passion for skilled trades is rooted not only in personal fulfillment but also in a broader ambition to contribute meaningfully and drive positive change.

Almost half (44%) acknowledged social media played a role in inspiring their career choices and more than half of that cohort were inspired by a specific influencer or brand.

Nearly 70% reported their primary motivation for choosing a specific skill was the desire to work with their hands. Forty-four percent cited the desire to make a positive impact on the global community, while 42% noted a willingness to start their own business.

Forty-five percent cited the cost-effectiveness of vocational education and training as a top factor in choosing it over college, while 53% cited the earning potential of a skill-based career.

"The findings from our survey highlight that to connect with young people, we need to be innovative and creative on how we present skilled career options," said David Hoey, CEO, WorldSkills International. "It is essential to create diverse role models young people can relate to, use the power of social media to challenge outdated perceptions, and at every turn demonstrate that skilled careers are exciting, viable, and rewarding."

Convening Tradespeople at the World's Largest International Skills Competition

WorldSkills International and DEWALT engaged with 820 Competitors from the 2024 WorldSkills Competition to gain insights into their views on skilled careers.

The 2024 WorldSkills Competition, the world's biggest international skills competition, unites more than 1,400 competitors representing 69 countries and regions to showcase and exchange vocational expertise. Held biennially by WorldSkills International, this event is the pinnacle of vocational skill competitions.

The 47th edition, which will take place in Lyon, France, 10 to 15 September 2024, aims to inspire and support young people in their pursuit of careers in the trades, through skill development and by transforming views on vocational education and training.

DEWALT, which has supported WorldSkills International for ten years, is the Platinum Partner of WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

Trade Proud

Methodology

WorldSkills International and DEWALT engaged with 830 Competitors from the WorldSkills Competition 2024 to gain insights into their views on skilled careers. These young professionals, representing 69 countries and regions, are showcasing their talents across 59 diverse trade professions. Survey participants, aged 16 to 25 from every continent, reflect a global passion and dedication, sharing their thoughts on industry support, barriers, promotional ideas, and their personal inspirations.

About DEWALT's Grow the Trades Program

DEWALT's Grow the Trades initiative is a $30 million commitment over five years to close the skilled trades gap in the United States, Mexico and Europe. To date, DEWALT has awarded more than $850,000 in scholarships. To learn more visit: https://www.dewalt.com/growthetrades.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, celebrates 100 years in business by continuing to provide our customers with total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and forward-looking technologies. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

WorldSkills International

WorldSkills is highlighting the critical role skills play in addressing global challenges, boosting economies and industries, and shaping the future of work. WorldSkills Lyon 2024, 10 to 15 September, in Lyon, France, is the world's biggest international skills competition, featuring 1,400 Competitors from 69 countries and regions. The 47th WorldSkills Competition highlights excellence in young skilled talent, while also bringing industry, education, and government leaders together to move skills to the top of the global agenda. https://worldskills.org

