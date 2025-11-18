Nearly Nine in Ten Consumers Plan to Maintain or Increase Spending on Pre-loved Goods, Signaling Sustained Momentum for the Circular Economy

eBay's 2025 Recommerce Report Reveals Increased Support for Recommerce as Consumers Embrace Pre-Loved Shopping

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today released its fifth annual Recommerce Report, revealing that recommerce has moved from niche to mainstream. According to the report, 89% of global consumers surveyed expect to spend the same amount or more on pre-loved goods in 2025 compared to 2024.

The report surveyed more than 27,000 people globally, including both eBay sellers and general consumers, and found that recommerce is no longer viewed simply as an alternative way to shop, but as a conscious lifestyle choice driven by personal values, community connection, and financial empowerment.

"Recommerce is redefining how people shop — led by a new generation that values connection, purpose, and sustainability," said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer at eBay. "Nearly 80% of Gen Z and Millennials see themselves as part of this movement, turning their passion for pre-loved items into real impact. eBay has been leading this shift from the start, and with new AI tools, it's now easier than ever to give great products a second life and build a more sustainable future."

Younger Generations Fuel Recommerce Growth

Gen Z and Millennials are driving recommerce forward, with 59% of Gen Z and 56% of Millennials surveyed planning to increase their spending on pre-loved goods this year. More than one-third (35%) of all consumers now buy pre-loved goods monthly or more often, highlighting how deeply integrated recommerce has become in everyday shopping behaviors.

"Recommerce has evolved into a global movement driven by purpose," said Renee Morin, Chief Sustainability Officer at eBay. "Today's consumers are choosing pre-loved goods not just for value but to make more sustainable choices that benefit people and the planet. eBay stands at the center of this transformation, fueling economic opportunity and driving the circular economy forward."

Purpose Meets Practicality: Why People Choose Pre-Loved

Consumers are embracing recommerce for both practical and purposeful reasons, balancing financial motivation with values-driven intent.

Saving money is one of the top three reasons consumers buy pre-loved goods, with 81% citing it as a key motivation. Sustainability and environmental benefits also rank high at 45%, showing that shoppers are increasingly driven by both practical and purposeful reasons.

Other leading drivers include looking for a specific item they can't find new (37%), seeking unique or collectible pieces (36%), and a dislike of fast fashion (17%)—reinforcing that recommerce reflects not just economic savvy, but individuality and intent.

Community and Connection Drive Engagement

The report reveals that recommerce fosters meaningful connections between buyers and sellers. 63% of consumers consider themselves part of a recommerce community, with that number rising to nearly 80% among Gen Z and Millennials. Additionally, 65% of consumers enjoy the "thrill of the hunt" when searching for pre-loved items, and 56% agree that buying pre-loved goods allows them to express their personal style.

For sellers, passion is a primary motivator, particularly in enthusiast categories. In Trading Cards (45%), Collectibles (37%), and Antiques (35%), sharing passion for specific items is the top reason sellers participate in recommerce, creating vibrant communities where expertise is celebrated and shared.

Economic Empowerment Through Recommerce

As economic uncertainty persists, recommerce offers both financial relief and opportunity. 81% of consumers feel good about having saved money on their pre-loved purchases, while 86% of eBay sellers source inventory from their own belongings, transforming items they already own into income.

As recommerce continues to grow globally, eBay remains focused on creating economic opportunity for all and fueling a community of enthusiasts around the world.The 2025 Recommerce Report underscores how conscious consumerism, economic empowerment, and connection are shaping the future of shopping and that eBay's trusted marketplace is well positioned to lead that future by enabling sustainable growth, supporting sellers, and inspiring the next generation of enthusiasts.

About the Research

The 2025 Recommerce Report is based on two surveys conducted by Forsta on behalf of eBay. The external survey included approximately 16,020 consumers across the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, and Japan, fielded between August 25 and October 9, 2025. Respondents represented buyers and sellers who have engaged in recommerce—defined as the buying or selling of pre-loved or second-hand goods.

In addition, a survey of 11,099 eBay sellers was conducted between August 12 and August 25, 2025, across the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Japan, China, and Taiwan. All respondents were active eBay sellers participating in the recommerce economy by selling pre-loved or second-hand goods on the platform.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2024, eBay enabled $75 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

