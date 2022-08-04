New Book Find Your Voice, Save Your Life 4 Inspires Men to Redefine Masculinity, Be Vulnerable, and Heal

Twenty-two men share their personal stories in Find Your Voice, Save Your Life 4: Transcendent Men, Real Stories

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the publication of Find Your Voice, Save Your Life 4: Transcendent Men, Real Stories, the latest book in a series from Crave More Life Coaching & Consulting. It is the first book helmed by life coach Dianna Leeder to feature an all-male lineup of authors who use their voices to tell other men that they too can heal and enjoy lives that let them be who they want to be.

In the book's introduction Leeder writes, "The journey of a transcended man isn't an easy one. It can be filled with human conditioning that simply doesn't serve him, offering events that are traumatic and even barbaric, overflowing his life like a forgotten tap that soon damages more than where it immediately leaks. Man suffers and all his relationships suffer; parents, partners, and children. Healing can't happen until the shadows, his wounds, are danced with. Ultimately, transcendence for a man is finding his voice; healing his wounds, discovering who he is and his soul's purpose, and aligning to his own truth."

While the book is written by men for men it also has much to offer women. Leeder adds: "Women, you have the opportunity to see men differently, accept their vulnerability as the new normal, and reap the benefits of men who are showing up as whole selves. This is not us waiting solely for men to change, true change will happen when we too, show up whole. Let's support and celebrate men doing this work and intentionally take up space that is currently filled with gender stereotypes alone. Together, we can change the face of relationships."

The book's contributors include Walid Aboulnaga, Scott Bell, Patrick Dague, Kenny DesChamp, Patrick S. Fisher, Jere Friedman, Rev. Tomás Garza, Dan Gorbunow, Rev. Will Halm, Shervin Hojat, R. Scott Holmes, James Kealiipiilani Kawainui, Guy Kilchrist, David D McLeod, Saahil Mehta, Mark J. Platten, Matt Segebartt, Ken Shepardson, Joseph Uveges, DK Warinner, Gene Wright, and Kelvin Young.

Readers will explore chapters on finding the grace in aging; becoming the man your children want to know; self-forgiveness, honesty and acceptance; a clear path to ditching the weight of obligation; and releasing "shoulds" to realize unlimited possibility. A portion of the sales from the book's launch will be given to the Seven Feathers Society, contributing author Dan Gorbunow's organization that provides spirit-based recovery and healing programs.

Praise for Find Your Voice 4

"It has been said that there is great strength in vulnerability. I feel this is especially true for men willing to dive deeply into their own souls. The auspicious nature of this book comes to us with perfect planetary timing, as each story demonstrates courage, compassion, and a willingness to transcend challenges. I believe this book will provide great inspiration and grace in your own life and business."— Stephen McGhee, Leadership Guide

"The touching and inspiring voices of these men and their stories will echo in my memory for a long time, giving me more hope and more possibility for transcendence." — Steve Chandler, author of Time Warrior

"This book is not just for men. It offers us all a rich understanding of how relationships can deepen when untethered by the traditional male and female roles. Welcome the wholeness that appears when men allow themselves to remove their armor and connect to their heart and their purpose." — Rachael Jayne Groover, best-selling author of Powerful and Feminine, and Divine Breadcrumbs

