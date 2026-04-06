New Daily Pacific Surfliner Train Connects Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo

LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, and Ventura County Transportation Commission are collaborating to expand service and improve regional mobility starting Monday, May 4, 2026.

ORANGE, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, in partnership with the Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), today announced the launch of a new daily Pacific Surfliner roundtrip between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo, expanding travel and commuter options for riders along California's Central Coast.

Beginning May 4, 2026, a new daily roundtrip will expand service between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo, improving regional connectivity and providing additional travel options for commuters and leisure travelers.

The service expansion, which begins May 4, 2026, increases Pacific Surfliner frequencies to six daily trips to Goleta and three daily trips to San Luis Obispo, improving weekday commuter flexibility and regional connectivity between Los Angeles, Ventura County, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo.

The additional roundtrip improves schedule availability during peak weekday rush hour periods while offering riders a comfortable alternative to driving.

"Expanding Pacific Surfliner service helps strengthen regional mobility and provides travelers with more convenient options along the Central Coast," said Jason Jewell, Managing Director of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency. "This new roundtrip improves connectivity across the corridor and offers riders a comfortable alternative to driving."

For Ventura County residents and commuters, the expanded service provides additional travel flexibility between Ventura County and destinations throughout the corridor.

"This new roundtrip strengthens Ventura County's connection to the broader Southern California rail network," said Martin Erickson, Executive Director of the Ventura County Transportation Commission. "By providing more travel options during busy weekday travel periods, we're making it easier for residents and workers to move throughout the region."

Santa Barbara County leaders also highlighted how the expanded service demonstrates investment in regional transportation and delivers on the voter-approved Measure A, a half-cent sales tax for transportation in Santa Barbara County.

"More rail service means more flexibility for how people move through our region," said Marjie KIRN, SBCAG Executive Director. "With Measure A support, we're delivering on what voters asked for—more options for commuting, school, and everyday travel."

SBCAG is hosting an employers forum event on April 22, 2026 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Goleta and informing local employers how to promote jobs and commuting options in the area.

The Pacific Surfliner service operates along a 351-mile coastal corridor connecting San Diego County, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and San Luis Obispo County. The service offers amenities including comfortable seating, power outlets, and scenic coastal views. Perhaps the most appreciated amenity, free onboard Wi-Fi, gives riders the opportunity to work or study while en route to the office or class, maximizing travel time.

With the new roundtrip, travelers will benefit from expanded schedule options for a variety of trips, including weekday commuting, business travel, university travel, and leisure trips along California's coast.

Riders can view updated schedules and plan their trips at www.pacificsurfliner.com/goSLO

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the second busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority overseeing the management of the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service. Comprised of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the 351-mile LOSSAN rail corridor, the Agency strives to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on-time performance, operational flexibility and safety along its service area. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit the LOSSAN website.

About the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG)

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments serves as the regional transportation planning agency for Santa Barbara County, coordinating transportation planning, funding, and programs that support mobility, economic vitality, and environmental sustainability. Learn more at sbcag.org

About the Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC)

The Ventura County Transportation Commission is the regional transportation planning agency committed to keeping Ventura County moving. Program information is available at goventura.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jason Jewell, LOSSAN Agency

[email protected]

Lauren Bianchi Klemann, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments

[email protected]

Darrin Peschka, Ventura County Transportation Commission

[email protected]

SOURCE Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner