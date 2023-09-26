New Health Benefits Company VITAL Unveils Innovative Health Plan Designs To Address Persistent U.S. Hispanic Uninsured Rates

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- VITAL , a new Hispanic-owned health benefits company that designs affordable health plans for the diverse U.S. Hispanic community, today announced its launch. Poised to operate across the country, VITAL (pronounced Vee-TAHL) was created to support the health and well-being of Hispanic families by removing barriers to care and empowering companies to create and maintain their own low-cost health care plans.

The company launch event took place in Washington, D.C. near Capitol Hill. VITAL President Al Cardenas was joined by Emcee Ana Navarro, Host of ABC's The View, U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (FL-9) and Georgia Commissioner of Insurance, John F. King.

VITAL's unique value proposition is centered on a significant and persistent disparity in uninsured rates, copays and deductibles between Hispanics and non-Hispanics. To address persistent health care disparities in the Hispanic community, VITAL's federally-compliant health plan designs provide a cost-effective alternative to traditional health care plans that meet the health benefit needs of U.S. employers across a diverse labor force and work environment.

The company's health plan design eliminates the high-deductible aspect of typical health insurance plans and removes co-insurance, making a plan that's more attractive to patients' needs. The plans are self-funded ERISA plans that are backed by a stop-loss insurance policy with a low-attachment point. The make-up of the plans also reduces the likelihood of health insurance avoidance and mitigates personal health care debt. Ninety percent of VITAL's plans have no deductibles, and low or no co-pays for most generic medicines.

VITAL is led by experts with decades of experience in the health benefits industry. VITAL's affordable, alternative health care plans are designed for small employers and aim to meet the needs of millions of uninsured Hispanic workers across the United States.

At 64 million or 19 percent of the overall U.S. population, the Hispanic population is the nation's largest racial or ethnic minority. Unfortunately, the health disparities for the population have persisted despite an increase in Hispanics gaining coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Hispanic or Latino people have among the highest uninsured rate in the nation at 17.7 percent ; more than twice the national average .

"We are proud to launch the first dedicated effort in the United States that focuses on the well-being of millions of uninsured Hispanic individuals and families," said Al Cardenas, President of VITAL. "VITAL-designed health care solutions are among the most thoughtful and innovative programs available anywhere in the U.S. We look forward to working with businesses to provide this essential health plan solution for their workers."

Lack of access to quality, affordable health coverage among the Hispanic population often stems from language barriers, type of employment and/or immigration status. Individuals can feel comfortable communicating with VITAL in Spanish and English. Two other major, contributing factors discouraging members of the Hispanic community from participating in the United States health care system are fear and a lack of trust. VITAL's health plans are uniquely built by and for the Hispanic community.

"Many years ago, I worked my way through community college as part of a nighttime office cleaning crew," said President Cardenas. "None of us had health insurance. Many wanted it, but also had to worry about saving for their daughter's 15th birthday party, or replacing an old clunker. Unfortunately, for millions of the people who make our country work, not much has changed. It's our mission with VITAL to finally do something about Hispanic health care, through private sector solutions."

VITAL is a newly launched, Hispanic-owned health benefits company that designs affordable health plans to meet the needs of uninsured U.S. Hispanic workers and their employers. VITAL's benefits extend affordability and choice through plans built on reduced or eliminated copays – not high deductibles – that can improve health disparities among the uninsured in Hispanic communities across the U.S. Visit VITALsalud.com to learn more.

