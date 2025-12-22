New Ownership of 10-Year-Old PostalAnnex in North Miami Beach, Florida Offers Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of a PostalAnnex location in North Miami Beach, FL to new owner, Martin Lamaison. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will continue to benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex location for the last 10 years.

Located in the Shops at Skylake at 1728 NE Miami Gardens Dr., in North Miami Beach, FL 33179, this PostalAnnex is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"I'm thrilled to serve this vibrant community and become a trusted resource for packing, shipping, and business needs. We look forward to building strong relationships with our neighbors," said Lamaison.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're excited to see Martin step in as the new owner and provide fresh ideas for this location that's been in operation for the last 10 years," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Changes like this show how strong our model is and how much our stores mean to their neighborhoods. We can't wait to support him as he builds and grows with the brand."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #14011, located in the Shops at Skylake at 1728 NE Miami Gardens Dr., in North Miami Beach, FL 33179, and the services offered at this North Miami Beach, FL location, please visit www.postalannex.com/14011.

