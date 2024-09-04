LANDMARK UNVEILS EXCEPTIONAL TIMEPIECES AT FIRST-EVER PERPETUAL WEEK FOR WATCH CONNOISSEURS

A LANDMARK's special curation to showcase the brands' 2024 novelties

HONG KONG, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevating the luxury experience of Hong Kong and celebrating the exquisite craftsmanship of the world's top watchmakers, LANDMARK proudly presents the first-ever "LANDMARK Perpetual Week," a prestigious timepiece exposition of opulence destined to captivate all horology aficionados in town. As part of Hong Kong Land's visionary initiative, LANDMARK is set to evolve into a global epicentre of luxury and sophistication through ground-making ultra-luxury expositions such as "The Perpetual Week", redefining the future of luxury retail experiences. This spectacular event unveils a remarkable selection of extraordinary timepieces at the iconic LANDMARK Atrium, paying homage to the art of watchmaking and the relentless innovation that satisfies the discerning connoisseurs. Beyond merely an exhibition, this event serves as a vibrant platform for Hong Kong's watch connoisseurs to gather, exchange experiences, and share their knowledge in the intricate world of precision timekeeping.

The "LANDMARK Perpetual Week" features some of the most distinguished watchmakers from across the globe, including esteemed maisons such as A. Lange & Söhne, BVLGARI, Chopard, Franck Muller, Hublot, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai and Vacheron Constantin. Each brand curates novelties representing truly unique journeys of craftsmanship and innovation, offering visitors an unparalleled glimpse into the creative processes and technical mastery that define their iconic timepieces. In the installation located in the LANDMARK atrium not dissimilar to the inner workings of a horological masterpiece, you will find yourself transported into a world of complexity, elegance, and unmatched refinement.

The "LANDMARK Perpetual Week" exhibition opens its doors to the public from 11th to 15th September. Alongside this showcase, a series of professional masterclasses offer an exclusive opportunity to immerse oneself in the enchanting world of horology. These sessions, available by registration only with limited seating, provide an invaluable chance to explore the landscape of iconic timekeeping and watch collecting. Participants could also explore the in-store activations provided by each brand to take a closer look at some of the world's most prestigious watchmaking benchmarks, and gain a deeper understanding of the long-standing history and evolution of watchmaking.

Hosted by renowned watchmakers and industry experts, masterclass sessions will be hosted by LANDMARK, namely the "Watch Collecting Under the Current Landscape" and "2024 Watch Market Recap". Attendees will learn more about the perpetually beating heart of the industry and broaden their knowledge in various aspects of horology, including watch investment strategies, pioneering design concepts, and the history of timekeeping. This is a unique opportunity to engage with the art and science of watchmaking, offering insights that delve beyond the surface to explore the intricate details and stories behind each masterpiece. Booking registrations and further details can be found at https://www.landmark.hk/en/whats-on/happenings/landmark-perpetual-week-2024/.

About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. Founded in 1889, Hongkong Land's business is built on excellence, integrity and partnership.

The Group owns and manages more than 850,000 sq. m. of prime office and luxury retail property in key Asian cities, principally Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. Its properties attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands.

The Group's Central Hong Kong portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. It has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures, four retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing, and a 50% interest in a leading office complex in Central Jakarta. The Group also has a number of high-quality residential, commercial and mixed-use projects under development in cities across China and Southeast Asia, including a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, Shanghai. Its subsidiary, MCL Land, is a well-established residential developer in Singapore.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group's assets and investments are managed from Hong Kong by Hongkong Land Limited. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

