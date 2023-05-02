New process definition capabilities in PIMS enhance quality assurance and validation for pharma manufacturers

WOKING, United Kingdom, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS is pleased to reveal new process definition-handling enhancements in its latest release, PIMS 5.0. Providing contextualized access to aggregated manufacturing data, PIMS offers a single source of data truth for efficient gathering, sharing and analysis of critical manufacturing process and quality data to support Continued Process Verification (CPV), investigations and process optimization.

PIMS' process definition capabilities already allow pharma manufacturers to view their processes with their specific parameters for all major process steps and across manufacturing batches. This latest release adds process definition versioning and approvals to help alleviate manual Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) requirements and enhance quality assurance (QA).

"Our customers are continually looking for ways to reduce their manual data handling but, even more importantly, they are trying to improve the traceability of their process data over time," says Pietro Forgione, General Manager at IDBS. "Having their critical process data in PIMS already gives them the assurance of data integrity and these new enhancements now make it even easier to complete QA and validation steps."

To learn more, register for the May 3 webinar here .

About IDBS

IDBS helps BioPharmaceutical organizations accelerate the discovery, development and manufacturing of the next generation of life-changing therapies that advance human health worldwide. From lab through manufacturing, IDBS leverages its 30+ years of experience working with a diverse list of customers – including 18 of the top 20 global BioPharma companies – and deep expertise in scientific informatics and process data management to tackle today's most complex challenges.

Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook product, IDBS has extended solutions across the entire value chain for BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM). Built on analytics-centric and cloud-native technology, IDBS Polar and Skyland PIMS platforms are powered by a digital data backbone to drive faster and smarter decisions in drug development and across the supply chain.

Learn more at idbs.com.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

e | [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007678/IDBS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IDBS