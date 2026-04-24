New Report on U.S. Health Outcomes (2019-2024)

Report highlights progress and opportunities across U.S. populations

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthy Americas Foundation today released its latest report, Executive Summary: U.S. Health Outcomes (2019–2024), offering a comprehensive view of national trends in life expectancy, chronic disease, maternal health, insurance coverage, and cancer outcomes across the United States. "Across the country, we see important examples of strength, recovery, and opportunity," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the Healthy Americas Foundation. "Understanding what drives positive outcomes and resilience in some populations can help inform strategies for health and wellbeing that benefit everyone." The full report is available at https://www.healthyamericasfund.org/resources.

Key Findings

Strong overall longevity in several populations: Asian and Hispanic populations demonstrate notably high life expectancy, with Asian populations reaching approximately 85 years and Hispanic populations exceeding White populations despite higher rates of some risk factors.

Asian and Hispanic populations demonstrate notably high life expectancy, with Asian populations reaching approximately 85 years and Hispanic populations exceeding White populations despite higher rates of some risk factors. Resilience despite risk factors: Hispanic populations show a compelling pattern of strong overall survival, even with higher rates of diabetes and lower insurance coverage, pointing to protective factors worth further study.

Hispanic populations show a compelling pattern of strong overall survival, even with higher rates of diabetes and lower insurance coverage, pointing to protective factors worth further study. Recovery after the pandemic: Life expectancy trends show a rebound following declines during 2020–2021, particularly among Hispanic populations.

Life expectancy trends show a rebound following declines during 2020–2021, particularly among Hispanic populations. Lower mortality rates in some groups: Asian populations consistently experience lower mortality across multiple measures, including heart disease and cancer.

Asian populations consistently experience lower mortality across multiple measures, including heart disease and cancer. Advances in cancer outcomes: While incidence varies, several populations—including Asian and Hispanic groups—experience lower cancer mortality, suggesting positive trends in survival and treatment effectiveness.

While incidence varies, several populations—including Asian and Hispanic groups—experience lower cancer mortality, suggesting positive trends in survival and treatment effectiveness. Broad insurance coverage among older adults: Nearly universal coverage among adults age 65 and older reflects stabilizing role of Medicare in access to care.

Nearly universal coverage among adults age 65 and older reflects stabilizing role of Medicare in access to care. Shared national health priorities: Across all groups, heart disease and cancer remain the leading causes of death, reinforcing the importance of continued investment in prevention, early detection, and treatment.

A Nuanced Picture of U.S. Health — The report underscores that health outcomes in the United States are shaped by multiple, interacting factors. Patterns observed across populations demonstrate that strong outcomes can coexist with certain risk factors, highlighting the importance of examining health through a broader lens.

About the Report

The report draws on national datasets covering the period from 2019 through 2024, capturing both the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent recovery. It provides a data-driven foundation for understanding how health outcomes evolve and where continued progress can be made.

About The Healthy Americas Foundation®

The Healthy Americas Foundation® (HAF) seeks to improve the health of individuals and families throughout the Americas. HAF's efforts are grounded in the experience of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and its many partners. For more information, please visit www.healthyamericasfund.org

SOURCE Healthy Americas Foundation (HAF)