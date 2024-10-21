New Study Highlights Critical Role of Well-Defined SEO Contracts in Law Firm Success

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study conducted by Express Legal Funding, based on survey data collected from a diverse group of SEO agency owners, highlights the critical role that clear, well-defined contracts play in the success of law firm SEO management and marketing services.

Two sentence takeaway: The study's findings underscore the critical value of transparency, especially through detailed reporting and clearly defined responsibilities, as the cornerstone of successful law firm SEO services.

Study: SEO Contracts for Law Firms

SEO contracts foster strong, long-term partnerships between law firms and SEO and website marketing providers.

Key insights from the survey include:

100% of experts agree that having a detailed contract is crucial for law firms engaging in SEO services.

that having a detailed contract is crucial for law firms engaging in SEO services. 100% of participants stress the importance of specifying the scope of work, responsibilities, and reporting procedures within SEO contracts to avoid misunderstandings and ensure smooth collaboration.

the importance of specifying the within SEO contracts to avoid misunderstandings and ensure smooth collaboration. 87.5% recommend monthly reporting , advocating for regular updates to maintain transparency and allow for adjustments based on performance.

, advocating for regular updates to maintain transparency and allow for adjustments based on performance. 87.5% of experts emphasize the inclusion of confidentiality and data sensitivity clauses within contract terms, reflecting the importance of safeguarding sensitive client and case information.

the inclusion of within contract terms, reflecting the importance of safeguarding sensitive client and case information. 75% of respondents highlight that pricing should reflect the complexity of the marketing campaign, ensuring fair compensation for services rendered.

that pricing should reflect the complexity of the marketing campaign, ensuring fair compensation for services rendered. 75% agree that clear SEO contracts strengthen and promote long-term client relationships by setting clear expectations and fostering mutual trust.

by setting clear expectations and fostering mutual trust. 50% support starting with short-term contracts, suggesting this approach builds trust between law firms and SEO providers before committing to long-term arrangements.

Author Aaron Winston, Strategy Director at Express Legal Funding, shared the following comment:

"This study highlights the crucial role that well-defined contracts play in improving SEO performance for law firms and bolsters the effort to set a new and higher standard for SEO and website marketing vendors in the legal industry. By establishing and following these best practices, both law firms and their SEO partners can build trust, improve communication, and achieve long-term financial success."

About Express Legal Funding

Express Legal Funding is a leading provider of pre-settlement legal funding services headquartered in Plano, Texas. As a nationally recognized and trusted legal funding company and brand, it is dedicated to helping plaintiffs and law firms achieve financial stability while pursuing justice.

Express Legal Funding x WordLift

Our commitment to transparency and client-focused services extends to supporting law firms in optimizing their marketing efforts through SEO and digital strategies, which is why Express Legal Funding has recently partnered with the WordLift and its expert team to deliver enterprise SEO services at small business prices to personal injury attorneys and law firms across the United States.

The program aims to establish and cement digital marketing dominance for law firms. Lawyers and in-house legal marketing professionals can book a free consultation and demo with WordLift to learn more.

