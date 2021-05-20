Newport Healthcare's Mental Health Treatment Efficacy Yields Industry-Leading Outcomes in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year defined by a global pandemic that included social isolation, collective trauma, and unprecedented stress, mental health emerged as a primary concern for families, with as many as three quarters of young people reporting increased mental health issues. Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, responded to the urgent demand for care and, in outcomes data compiled in collaboration with Drexel University's Center for Family Intervention Science, is reporting statistically significant, industry-leading improvements of patient symptoms following treatment.

Over the course of 2020, 1,400 clients at multiple Newport Healthcare locations – including Newport Academy for teens and Newport Institute for young adults – were surveyed via validated assessment tools including the DSM-5-informed Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) that measures depression severity, the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale (GAD-7), and the World Health Organization's well-being index (WHO-5).

At admission, 80 percent of Newport's patients met clinical criteria for depression on the PHQ-9 and 73 percent met clinical criteria for anxiety on the GAD-7 scale. Average patient acuity levels were more severe for depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation in marked contrast to previous years.

By day 21 of treatment, patients reported experiencing a greater sense of meaning and purpose, enhanced interest in activities and social connections, more energy, better concentration, better sleep and appetite, and fewer feelings of worthlessness. Their anxiety was significantly reduced, and they reported less nervousness, restlessness, and irritability, and a greater ability to relax.

Similarly, average WHO-5 well-being scores significantly improved over the course of treatment. As well-being improved, patients reported more engagement in the world around them, cheerfulness, relaxation, energy, restful sleep, calm, and clarity.

With academics also integral to Newport Healthcare's integrated approach, the team utilized a proprietary academic scale (Newport Academic Scale, or NAS), validated by Drexel University's team of statisticians, to track students' levels of engagement and skill development. Measuring three components – interpersonal skills, study skills, and motivation – NAS scores positively increased over the course of treatment, representing a strong correlation between mental health and academic progress.

"Newport is very proud of our 2020 outcomes, accomplished during one of the most traumatic years in modern history," said Joe Procopio, CEO of Newport Healthcare. "So many courageous young people and families turned to Newport for help, and we felt a strong responsibility to remain a trusted resource for those in need. We look forward to expanding mental health treatment efficacy to help more teens and young adults achieve sustainable healing."

The full outcomes report is available here: The Science of Healing: 2020 Edition. The company plans to continue collaborating with research institutions to collect outcomes data and evaluate treatment efficacy as part of its vision to be the innovative leader in evidence-based, sustainable behavioral healthcare.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy and Newport Institute, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic or career support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, and Intensive Outpatient Programs. Newport nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of individuals, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Newport's primary mission is to empower lives and restore families.

