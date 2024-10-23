NFRA Convention 2024: Bringing the Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Industry Together

Record-Breaking Attendance and Valuable Forums Mark Successful Event

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) recently concluded its 2024 Convention, setting new benchmarks for industry engagement and business opportunity. Held in National Harbor, MD, the event brought together over 1,700 frozen and refrigerated foods industry professionals.

"The 2024 NFRA Convention exceeded our expectations," said Tricia Greyshock, President & CEO of NFRA. "We set a new record for participation at this key industry event, including attendance from over 100 organizations that sent representatives for the first time. The high level of engagement we observed demonstrates the continued value our members, and the industry at large, place on in-person collaboration. This year's Convention provided an ideal setting for productive business meetings, informative presentations, and important industry recognition that you can't find anywhere else."

Over 6,500 business appointments were conducted during the event, underscoring NFRA's commitment to optimizing attendees' time and productivity while out of the office. The NFRA Convention offered a platform for more than 50 manufacturers and emerging brands to showcase the latest innovation in frozen and dairy at the highly anticipated Taste of Excellence opening reception.

Key highlights from this year's event include:

Café NFRA: Serving as a hub for networking and collaboration, Café NFRA provided attendees with a dynamic setting to connect and experience offerings from both emerging and established brands.





Big Mozz was crowned NFRA's 2024 Emerging Brand of the Year in the inaugural Penguin Pitch Contest. Additional recognition went to MingsBings for "Most Unique Promotional Campaign," Lopaus Point for "Creative Packaging," and Wow Bao for "Most Disruptive Product." Entries for the 2025 contest will be accepted beginning in January. Annual Membership Meeting: During the 80th Annual Membership Luncheon, NFRA elected its association officers and members of the Board of Directors for 2024-2025, with Tracy Aquila of Southeastern Grocers serving as Chairman of the Board.

Mark your calendars for next year! The 2025 NFRA Convention will be held at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, FL, October 18-21, 2025. Registration opens March 1, 2025.

For more information about NFRA and future events, please visit www.nfraweb.org.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen (January), March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties (June/July); and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties. To learn more, visit nfraweb.org.

