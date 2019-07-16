Nielsen's TV Ratings Platform Moves To AWS

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced that as part of an ongoing initiative to transform the technology infrastructure that powers its products and services, it has migrated its core National Television Audience Measurement processing from traditional on-premise server processing to a cloud-based infrastructure. These assets serve as the foundation for the industry currency, underpinning over $70 billion dollars in advertising revenue in the U.S. annually.

Working alongside with Amazon Web Services (AWS), this major initiative provides Nielsen with the key foundation to improve scalability, redundancy and reliability, which has never been more crucial in an industry that has seen the rapid advancement of technical capabilities and innovation.

"The move to a cloud-based engine is a significant undertaking and underscores Nielsen's commitment to invest in technology that will benefit our clients and the industry as a whole. Cloud processing allows for greater flexibility and velocity, as we build new and enhance existing products. It will also give us the opportunity to spend more time innovating and less time on managing infrastructure," said Scott N. Brown, Head of Product, TV and Audio at Nielsen.

"Nielsen's move to AWS will help them become a more agile organization in the cloud and accelerate their work in helping companies around the world understand viewership data," said Stephen Orban, General Manager at AWS. "AWS's breadth of services, scalability and reliable infrastructure will help Nielsen drive product innovation that offers new ways for their network, publisher, agency and advertising customers to monetize their data."

With an emerging cloud-based infrastructure and sharpened Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence expertise, Nielsen is now modernizing their platform in order to give clients data to both monetize today's media landscape as well as the landscape of tomorrow. This will speed up the company's product roadmap, as well as enable more creativity and flexibility with the measurement data and services Nielsen packages and delivers to networks, publishers, agencies and advertisers.

