NOBU HOSPITALITY EXPANDS PRESENCE IN THE BALKANS

News provided by

Nobu Hospitality

Apr 12, 2024, 02:00 ET

ANNOUNCES TWO DISTINCTIVE PROPERTIES IN BULGARIA

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the renowned luxury lifestyle and iconic hotel, dining, and residence brand, is excited to announce the development of two exceptional properties in Bulgaria - Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Sofia and Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Varna. These properties, owned by BSPF Bulgaria EAD and GHV-Dolphins EAD are set to make a significant mark in the Balkans.

Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Sofia will grace the heart of one of Europe's oldest capital cities, nestled within the historic "Bankers Building" near the Ivan Vazov National Theatre and surrounded by boutique shopping, art galleries, and major historical attractions.

Heading east along the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast, the vibrant seaside city of Varna is the site of the brand's second property. The Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Varna, located on the Black Sea waterfront, is set to reshape the landscape of luxury hospitality in Varna and create a new standard for guest experiences.

Ivaylo Lefterov served as advisor to the owner, Deloitte as the financial advisor, and Penkov, Markov & Partners as the legal advisor to the owner in connection with the transaction. Paul Hastings served as the legal advisor to Nobu Hospitality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2385230/SOFIA_HOTEL.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2385231/VARNA_COASTLINE.jpg

Also from this source

Nobu Residences Penthouse-Verkauf bricht mit $37,3 Mio. den Preisrekord für Wohnungen in Abu Dhabi

Nobu Residences Penthouse-Verkauf bricht mit $37,3 Mio. den Preisrekord für Wohnungen in Abu Dhabi

Nobu Hospitality - die globale Lifestyle-Marke mit Robert De Niro, Nobu Matsuhisa und Meir Teper an der Spitze - gibt in Zusammenarbeit mit dem...
Precio récord de 37,3 millones de dólares para el ático de Nobu Residences

Precio récord de 37,3 millones de dólares para el ático de Nobu Residences

Nobu Hospitality – la marca global de estilo de vida con Robert De Niro, Nobu Matsuhisa y Meir Teper a la cabeza, en asociación con el desarrollador...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics