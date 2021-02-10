Noel Lee Appointed Asian Hall of Fame Global Council Chairman

Lee collaborates with some of the world's finest musicians including Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, and George Benson. An entrepreneurial icon in audio engineering, he secured some 567 patents and is GRAMMY-nominated for sound engineering.

Lee was inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame in 2020 for his contributions as the first Asian-American CEO of a major American music company, Monster Products.

"I am honored to increase Asian representation in the arts, media and entertainment," Lee said. "My passion for partnerships transformed the audio industry and will now help take Asian Hall of Fame to the next level."

Lee's appointment comes as Asian Hall of Fame launched a $250,000 Founders Match Campaign provided by the Robert Chinn Foundation, and an expansion of its Founding Board of Governors and Founding Global Council. Both efforts come as the charity works to broaden its philanthropic impact and advance its global vision.

The Global Council nominates inductees, advises the board, and elevates leaders dedicated to equity and inclusion through town halls, podcasts, and high-profile events. Members include YouTube, Boeing, IBM, and other distinguished leaders.

Under Lee's leadership, the Global Council will increase its membership and develop capacity through an incentive program.

Asian Hall of Fame Founder/President Karen Wong states, "With his entrepreneurial expertise and passion for the arts, Noel Lee is the perfect leader to help Asian Hall of Fame achieve our mission that will benefit the many diverse communities we serve."

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame presents year-round transformative experiences and has honored martial arts icon Bruce Lee, Olympic skating champion Kristi Yamaguchi, and American journalist Connie Chung, among others. Fundraising supports the Early-Career Initiative, Disabilities & Diversity Initiative, Arts for All Initiative, and a future center.

About Asian Hall of Fame: Asian Hall of Fame advances Asian excellence and serves as a vital partner in elevating the Asian community globally.

