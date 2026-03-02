Nordic Semiconductor accelerates cellular IoT leadership with major new product releases at MWC 2026

Nordic Semiconductor unveils its next-generation portfolio featuring Cat 1 bis, satellite NTN, advanced LTE-M/NB-IoT with edge AI, and a clear path to 5G eRedCap delivering secure and resilient connectivity across billions of IoT devices.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Semiconductor, a global leader in low-power wireless connectivity solutions, today announces a major expansion of its ultra-low-power cellular IoT products and technologies designed to deliver secure, global connectivity as networks and satellite NTN evolve.

Future ready cellular IoT portfolio

"Nordic is building the next era of cellular IoT, and we are expanding our portfolio to give developers the most trusted, power-efficient, and scalable connectivity platform for billions of devices worldwide," says Vegard Wollan, CEO at Nordic Semiconductor. "Our goal is to make globally connected products easier to build, deploy, and scale – from chip to cloud."

A platform expansion introducing two new product series

Built on the proven foundation of Nordic's industry-leading nRF91 Series, the expansion unveils two new cellular product series - the nRF92 and nRF93 Series - alongside major updates to the nRF91 Series.

nRF92 Series – Next-generation LTE-M/NB-IoT and satellite NTN

The nRF92 Series introduces the smallest, highest-integrated, and most power-efficient cellular solution. It integrates a high-performance application MCU combined with ultra-low-power edge AI through Nordic's Axon NPUs (Neural Processing Units), multi-constellation GNSS receiver, Wi-Fi locationing, and sensor co-processing. This will enable new possibilities for applications like smart meters, trackers, labels, industrial sensors, and wearables with multi-year battery life.

Lead customer sampling is underway, with general availability from early 2027.

The nRF93M1 modules deliver higher throughput (10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink), robust performance, global LTE support, and built-in Wi-Fi location capabilities while maintaining Nordic's hallmark low-power consumption and compact form factor. Optimized for asset tracking, gateways, fleet management systems, security devices, advanced metering, and consumer devices, it offers an easy-to-integrate alternative to LTE Cat 1 bis designs. The nRF93M1 is fully integrated with nRF Cloud, along with FOTA, observability, remote debugging, and location services.

Lead customers are currently developing products with the nRF93M1, and general availability starts in mid-2026.

The nRF9151 is the leading LTE-M/NB-IoT module, now including 3GPP-compliant GEO and LEO satellite NTN connectivity - crucial for logistics, smart agriculture, energy, and remote infrastructure. In addition, the nRF9151 will include sub-GHz fallback to maintain connectivity when public networks are unavailable.

Nordic is also introducing the nRF91M1 module - a compact, easy-to-use Smart Modem solution for customers seeking a simple and fast way to add cellular connectivity. It offers Nordic's proven low-power modem stack, AT-command interface, and secure cloud integration. It is ideal for the traditional host–modem architecture and for achieving rapid time-to-market.

"This expansion marks a defining moment for Nordic's long-range strategy," said Oyvind Birkenes, EVP Long-Range at Nordic Semiconductor. "A unified, market-leading portfolio spanning across these technologies gives developers clarity, confidence, and a long-term roadmap they can rely on - even as networks and requirements evolve worldwide."

Meet Nordic at Mobile World Congress and Embedded World 2026

Visit Nordic for demonstrations and discussions at:

MWC Barcelona 2026 – Hall 7, Booth 7B51 (March 2–6)

Embedded World 2026, Nuremberg – Hall 4A, Booth 310 (March 10–12)

