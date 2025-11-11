Norte Conectado at COP30: Connectivity Through Amazon Rivers as a Model of Sustainable Innovation

BELEM, Brazil, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entidade Administradora da Faixa (EAF) will present the Norte Conectado Program at Casa Brasil during COP30, placing digital inclusion and sustainable infrastructure at the center of discussions on climate justice and development in the Amazon. The initiative installs fiber optic cables along riverbeds, enabling high-speed internet access in remote municipalities while avoiding deforestation and large-impact land construction.

Norte Conectado uses subfluvial cables laid within the Amazon’s rivers

With an estimated R$ 1.6 billion investment, Norte Conectado will benefit more than 10 million people across six Amazonian states. The program foresees approximately 12,000 km of subfluvial cables, connecting over 70 municipalities and supporting telemedicine, education, public services, and regional economic growth.

"Norte Conectado reinforces EAF's commitment to public policies that expand connectivity while preserving the forest," says Leandro Guerra, CEO of EAF. "By using the natural paths of the rivers, the program delivers infrastructure with reduced environmental impact, aligned with COP30's focus on sustainable development."

At Casa Brasil, EAF will promote three thematic panels on optical infrastructure, digital inclusion, and the role of 5G in regional transformation, bringing together government authorities, researchers, telecom specialists, and local organizations. A podcast studio will also record interviews and conversations on connectivity in the Amazon.

Program Schedule – Casa Brasil (Belém, PA)

November 11

Panel: 5G and New Technologies: Innovation and Digital Inclusion in the Future of Connectivity

Speakers: Frederico Siqueira (MCom), André Magalhães (Telebras), Leandro Guerra (EAF)

November 12

Panel: Norte Conectado — Deployment and Expansion of Optical Infrastructure in the Amazon

Speakers: Leandro Guerra (EAF), Antonio Parrini (EAF), Hermano Tercius (MCom)

November 13

Panel: Connection and Digital Inclusion in the Amazonian Infovias

Speakers: Guilherme Gitahy (UEA), Patricia Abreu (EAF), Anna Meireles (TIM)

About EAF

The Entidade Administradora da Faixa (EAF) is a non-profit institution established under Anatel's determination and linked to the Ministry of Communications. EAF is responsible for clearing the 3.5 GHz band for 5G, managing the Siga Antenado and Brasil Antenado programs, deploying Norte Conectado's fiber routes, and implementing secure communication networks for the Federal Government.

Contato de Imprensa: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819388/EAF_Programa_Norte_Conectado.jpg