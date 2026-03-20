North Jersey Families Have Until March 30 to Lock In 2025 Cemetery Prices

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark will host a Spring Open House Weekend on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes and Maryrest Cemetery and Mausoleum in Mahwah just minutes away from each other. No appointment is necessary and there is no obligation.

Both cemeteries sit less than 20 miles from New York City, along the scenic New Jersey and New York state border — a region renowned for its picturesque mountains, natural reserves, and sweeping landscapes. It is a setting that offers families not just a sacred resting place, but one of remarkable natural beauty, just beyond the reach of the city.

Pre-planning burial and memorial arrangements are increasingly common among families who want to spare loved ones from making difficult decisions under emotional and financial pressure. This open house gives Bergen County residents and New York metro area families the chance to tour beautiful, well-maintained grounds, meet with compassionate Memorial Planning Advisors, and explore options for traditional burial, cremation, and memorialization - all in a relaxed, no-pressure setting.

Christ the King Cemetery, nestled among rolling hills and mature trees in Franklin Lakes, offers traditional burial plots, outdoor marble and granite columbaria, and peaceful garden spaces for reflection and prayer. Just a short drive away in Mahwah, Maryrest Cemetery and Mausoleum features an elegant Chapel Mausoleum with marble crypts and stained glass, illuminated cremation niches, and one of the first Catholic Natural Burial Grounds in New Jersey - drawing interest from families across the region who seek an environmentally conscious alternative rooted in faith.

"These conversations are never easy to start, but families who do are always grateful they did," says Joseph Heckel, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. "Our doors are open this weekend for anyone who wants to take that step — without pressure and without obligation."

For families unable to visit in person, Catholic Cemeteries recently launched a fully redesigned website featuring high-definition drone videos and immersive photography of both locations. The site connects visitors with staff during business hours or with Gabriel, the Virtual Angel Assistant available 24 hours a day to answer questions about Catholic burial and memorial planning.

For more information or to fill out an online form before your visit:

Christ the King: rcancem.org/open-house/christ-the-king

Maryrest: rcancem.org/open-house/maryrest

Spanish: https://rcancem.org/en-espanol

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ix-3nHhNFm8

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938494/MR_Mausoleum_Alcove_SMALL__1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938495/FULL_Rear_view_MR_Green_Burial_with_St__Francis_and_Wolf.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938496/Sep_2024_Flowers_trees_and_graves.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938497/Summer_Gazebo_CTK.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688733/CATHOLIC_CEMETERIES__2025_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark