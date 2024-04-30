NovoEd Honored in The EdTech Awards 2024

Leading Cohort Learning Platform Recognized in 10 Categories of the

World's Largest Awards Program Dedicated to the EdTech Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading learning platform for global workforce transformation, has been recognized for its contributions in The EdTech Awards 2024. Presented by EdTech Digest, The EdTech Awards is an annual compendium of professionals and organizations transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

NovoEd was selected as a finalist or winner in the following EdTech Awards categories:

Collaboration Solution

Corporate Training Solution

Digital Courseware Solution

E-Learning, Blended, Flipped, or Remote Solution

Emerging Technology Solution

Hiring, Internship, or Apprenticeships Solution

Learning Management System (LMS) Solution

Online Courses / MOOCs Solution

Professional Development Learning Solution

Professional Skills (Workforce, Upskilling) Solution

"The NovoEd team is honored to be recognized by The EdTech Awards once again for our work in high-impact learning designed for modern organizations and an evolving workforce," said Scott Kinney, NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board. "From employee onboarding and functional upskilling to leadership development and DEI initiatives, our collaborative and applied learning platform is designed for mission-critical business transformation."

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. Now the world's largest awards program dedicated to edtech, The EdTech Awards from EdTech Digest shine a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

"The whole of education — including workforce learning sectors — is currently in flux. With various forces at work and an accelerated digital transformation in play, as the saying goes, the best way to predict the future is to invent it," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. "The innovators, leaders, and trendsetters of education technology are doing just that. With a future-focused bent, a purposeful movement, and a true learning and growth mindset, they are not waiting but leading the way into the future by creating it now."

This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential. View the full list of the finalists and winners of The EdTech Awards 2024 here .

About EdTech Digest and the EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning, annually honors the best and brightest people, products, and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that uses social and collaborative learning to drive performance readiness at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the center of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives, reconnect teams, and achieve rapid alignment through learning that is felt, experienced, and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit novoed.com to learn more.

SOURCE NovoEd