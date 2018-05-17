NovuMind founder and CEO, Dr. Ren Wu, will deliver an Industry Perspective presentation on how energy-efficient processors are enabling a new era of intelligent devices. By embedding AI in devices at the edge of the network, intelligent services can be provided with dramatically lower latency times and enhanced protection of private user data.

NovuMind Vice President of IC Design, Mike Li, will deliver an Enabling Technologies presentation on how special purpose ICs, purpose-built for the types of computation and data movement inherent in convolutional neural networks, can deliver breakthrough performance. The result is that GPU or TPU level performance can be delivered in battery-powered embedded applications.

NovuMind is proud to be a member of the Embedded Vision Alliance and a Gold Sponsor of the 2018 Embedded Vision Summit. For further information on the 2018 Embedded Vision Summit please visit: https://www.embedded-vision.com/summit

About NovuMind

NovuMind helps companies put the power of AI into their products. The NovuTensor chip, along with a full stack of AI solutions support, enables OEMs to embed deep learning inference capability, even in applications where power or network access are limited. Led by AI industry pioneer Ren Wu, the NovuMind team has expertise in machine learning, chip design, and high-performance computing. The company's headquarters and R&D are located in Santa Clara CA, with additional offices in Beijing and Guangzhou, China. For more information, please visit us at: www.novumind.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novumind-to-participate-in-2018-embedded-vision-summit-300650641.html

SOURCE NovuMind Inc.