OKX and Immutable Partner to Unveil GameFi Launchpad, Paving the Way for the Next Billion Users in Web3 Gaming

The strategic partnership will integrate OKX Wallet into Immutable Passport and OKX NFT Marketplace into Immutable Orderbook, all on Immutable zkEVM

SYDNEY, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, and Immutable , the leading Web3 gaming platform, today announced a new strategic partnership, which includes the introduction of a GameFi NFT launchpad and integration of Immutable's gaming-focused zkEVM chain into OKX Marketplace and OKX Wallet. This partnership is set to transform how more than 50 million users engage with and access NFTs and digital assets within the gaming space.

This partnership will benefit game studios, players, and gaming ecosystem participants with:

A dedicated GameFi launchpad on the OKX NFT Marketplace, in partnership with Immutable

The integration of gaming-centric Immutable zkEVM chain, a groundbreaking scaling solution powered by Polygon, into the OKX Marketplace and OKX Wallet

The integration of OKX's Web3 Wallet into Immutable's player identity solution, Passport

The inclusion of the OKX NFT Marketplace in Immutable's Orderbook and Marketplace Network

Support of Immutable zkEVM chain on the OKX ecosystem

Robbie Ferguson, Co-founder and President of Immutable said: "Collaborating with OKX aligns with our mission to bring digital proprietorship to every gamer in the world. OKX's robust ecosystem and cutting-edge technology combined with Immutable's Web3 gaming expertise allows us to open new gaming experiences for millions of players worldwide."

The launch of OKX's GameFi launchpad is set to take place in the upcoming months, just in time to support highly anticipated global gaming launches planned for Immutable zkEVM chain, including Guild of Guardians , Shardbound , and Metalcore . Games building on Immutable will now be able to tap into OKX, including its comprehensive educational resource Cryptopedia , to reach a wider audience and enhance player experience.

OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: "Web3 gaming is on the verge of becoming mainstream, and at OKX, we are committed to making our wallet and marketplace the best way to access these next generation of games and their items. With over 270 titles in development on Immutable's zkEVM chain, OKX wallet users will enjoy a smooth onboarding process, gameplay, and management of their in-game assets. We can't wait to discover the new game experiences that our partnership will bring."

Immutable recently disclosed a 900% increase in signed games year-over-year in Q1 '24 vs Q1 '23. The recent growth has seen the company sign over 75 games in the past three months alone, bringing the total games available on Immutable to over 270 – in line with the 70% market share reported by Messari in late 2023. Both of these milestones, along with the OKX partnership, point to the immense interest and growth of the Web3 gaming industry.

Both OKX and Immutable are eager to harness the potential of this partnership, confident in its capacity to enrich gamer experience and draw the next billion users to the space.

For ongoing updates, please visit https://www.okx.com/ and https://www.immutable.com/ .

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. OKX NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea , MagicEden , LooksRare and Blur.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great games with blockchain technology. Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a 250+ team, and backed by top transformational tech investors like Temasek, Tencent, Coinbase, BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, Galaxy Interactive and more.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimised for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. The studio pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians . Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/

