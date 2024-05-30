Olivier Knox Joins U.S. News as Senior National Correspondent and Anchor of Decision Points

His role will include original reporting and launching a new, platform-wide newsletter.

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in empowering informed decisions through news, rankings and advice, today announced that Olivier Knox has joined the company as senior national correspondent and anchor of Decision Points. In this newly created role, Knox will launch, oversee and contribute to the Decision Points newsletter, which will initially publish Monday through Friday and include original reporting related to politics, policy, global affairs, health, higher education and personal finance.

Knox has covered politics and foreign policy for three decades, most recently at The Washington Post, where he served as a national political correspondent and anchored The Daily 202 newsletter. He joined The Post from SiriusXM, where he was chief Washington correspondent, and hosted a live show each weeknight focused on politics, foreign policy and the federal government. Before that, he reported for Yahoo! News and hosted a weekly Yahoo-branded radio show. In addition to news and analysis, Knox covered a range of politics-related stories, including how a presidential phone call gets made and what presidential hotel stays look and feel like from the inside.

"U.S. News has long led the way in independent reporting on politics, health and higher education – and Decision Points will be our first multi-platform newsletter that reports on these crucial topics and more to give readers a daily rundown of the most important news of the day," said U.S. News Executive Chairman & CEO Eric Gertler. "With his extensive background as both a veteran political reporter and newsletter anchor, Olivier will bolster our coverage in Washington, D.C. and spearhead what will be an informative and useful new publication for our readers."

"Olivier has a deep knowledge of the political landscape in Washington, as well as keen instincts on what matters to readers and what would equip them for informed decision-making, from the voting booth to their bank accounts," said Dafna Linzer, U.S. News' editorial director and executive vice president. "We are overjoyed to have Olivier join the team to bring reporting that is objective, insightful and compelling as both a journalist and the curator of our Decision Points newsletter each weekday."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the dynamic team at U.S. News & World Report," Knox said. "I'll be decoding national politics, decrypting foreign policy, and demystifying Washington, D.C., for our readers as they make important life decisions."

A native speaker of French, Knox got his start as a reporter at Agence France-Presse, for which he eventually covered all eight years of the George W. Bush administration. Knox has served as president of the White House Correspondents' Association and is an associate member of the Gridiron Club.

He will be based in Washington, D.C.

